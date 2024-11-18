SESAC Celebrates Songwriters And Publishers At 2024 Nashville Music Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Jaron Boyer Named Songwriter of the Year

"Pretty Little Poison" Named Song of the Year

Warner Chappell Named Publisher of the Year

NASHVILLE,

Tenn., Nov. 18, 2024

CMA Awards week commences in Nashville, SESAC Performing Rights kicked off the celebrations, honoring songwriters and music publishers behind the year's most-performed country and Americana songs at the company's annual Nashville held at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum.

Jaron Boyer

was named SESAC's Songwriter of the Year with his hits including "Let Your Boys Be Country," recorded by Jason Aldean, and "Mind On You," recorded by George Birge. To honor this achievement, Gibson created a custom guitar, and Jostens provided a one-of-a-kind ring. SESAC's Song of the Year was awarded to the number one hit " Pretty Little Poison ," penned by Jared Keim , and recorded by Warren Zeiders. Warner Chappell Music took home the title of Publisher of the Year, after winning multiple awards throughout the night.

Warren Zeiders

took the stage with co-writers Ryan Beaver and Jared Keim to perform Song of the Year "Pretty Little Poison," moments before they accepted the award. Megan Moroney performed "Am I Okay?", the title track from her sophomore album. Additionally, Moroney was awarded with the SESAC Spotlight Award in recognition of her recent achievements, including critical acclaim of her latest album, a new headlining tour to begin in 2025, three CMA Award nominations, and more.

The celebration was hosted by SVP, Head of Nashville Creative Shannan Hatch, alongside Senior Directors, Creative Services, ET Brown and Lydia Schultz Cahill. More than 400 songwriters, publishers, and industry professionals attended the awards celebration, sponsored in part by Hatef Aesthetics, Bombas, Brumate, CRVFT, Cymbiotika, Dr. Bronner's, Eboost, Herban Essentials, Little Secrets, Monopoly, Olaplex, Osea, Pause, and Solawave.

For a full list of winners, visit . Additional photos:

.

About SESAC PRO:

SESAC Performing Rights drives efficiency in licensing for music users and enhances value for its affiliated writers, publishers, and composers by providing timely, efficient royalty collection and distribution. The company represents top-tier songwriters and film composers from a broad range of genres including Adele, Burna Boy, Christophe Beck, Rosanne Cash, David Crosby, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Kesha, Gabriel Mann, R.E.M., and many more. SESAC Performing Rights is a division of SESAC Music Group , a global multi-line music company. Learn more at .

