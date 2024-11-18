Alpine IQ Partners With Adentro To Bridge Digital And In-Store Marketing, Delivering A Unified Customer Experience

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine IQ, an innovator in customer data, loyalty, and marketing solutions, has partnered with Adentro, a leader in foot traffic and in-store behavior tracking. This dynamic integration allows businesses to seamlessly connect digital marketing with physical visits, giving brands a comprehensive 360-degree view of customer journeys and elevating campaign precision.

“With the launch of this integration, we're excited to give our clients the ability to directly their marketing efforts to in-store engagement,” said Kyla Sirni, President of Growth at Alpine IQ.“This partnership with Adentro is redefining how brands can personalize experiences across digital and physical touchpoints, ensuring that each customer interaction is meaningful and relevant.”

The AIQ x Adentro integration combines the power of Alpine IQ's robust segmentation, loyalty, and analytics tools with Adentro's Wi-Fi-based foot traffic insights. Businesses can now sync visit data with customer profiles in real-time, enabling enhanced targeting, personalization, and multi-channel loyalty incentives that drive engagement and retention.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Alpine IQ to empower storefronts with actionable insights that link their digital marketing strategies directly to in-store behaviors,” said Nat Brogadir, President of Adentro.“This integration is a significant step forward in helping brands create a unified, data-driven approach to customer engagement that delivers real results through closed loop attribution.”

Key Benefits of the AIQ x Adentro Integration:



Comprehensive Customer Insights: Gain a unified view of customer journeys by combining in-store visit data with digital engagement metrics, facilitating data-driven decision-making and optimized campaigns.

Precision Marketing: With integrated segmentation and in-store insights, brands can deploy precisely targeted promotions and ads, enhancing campaign relevance and conversion.

Stronger Loyalty Programs: Create a seamless, multi-channel loyalty experience by linking rewards to both online and in-store engagements, boosting customer retention and brand loyalty. Accurate ROI Tracking: Measure in-store visits driven by specific digital campaigns, enabling precise ROI tracking and real-time adjustments for improved outcomes.

Use Cases in Action:

Businesses can deliver ads based on in-store behaviors, like visit frequency or location preferences, increasing engagement during peak times.Align rewards programs with in-store visits, incentivizing both digital and in-store interactions to drive lasting brand loyalty.Real-time analytics enable brands to see which digital ads convert to foot traffic, allowing for optimized ad spend on high-performing campaigns.

Access to Adentro's extensive network of over 70 million opt-in consumers enhances Alpine IQ clients' ability to engage audiences based on real-world behavior. This integration is especially valuable for restaurants, retailers, coffee shops, and entertainment venues, facilitating a unified approach to marketing and customer experience across digital and physical spaces.

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ is a comprehensive platform for customer data, loyalty, and marketing, enabling businesses to create consistent, impactful customer engagement across channels. With powerful tools for audience segmentation, campaign tracking, and real-time insights, Alpine IQ drives growth and builds loyalty.

About Adentro

Adentro specializes in helping businesses understand and act on in-store behavior through Wi-Fi-enabled foot traffic tracking. Serving over 10,000 businesses, Adentro provides privacy-compliant data and insights to enable data-driven decision-making.

