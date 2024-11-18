(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) .New investments to improve electric reliability include the of three electric substations and new, updated equipment to deliver power from these substations to customers' homes and businesses

Detroit, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE (NYSE:DTE) today announced the construction of three new electric substations as part of the company's ongoing commitment to reducing power outage frequency by 30% while cutting outage time in half by 2029.

The new substations will be in Northville Township, Pontiac and Shelby Township and represent a total of more than $100 million.

"We're not just building for today - we're building the grid of the future to meet the evolving needs of our customers and communities for decades to come," Matt Paul, president and chief operating officer, DTE Electric, said.“These new substations represent a major investment in our system that will improve reliability, while increasing capacity to support growth, economic development and a more electrified future, including electric vehicles."

Substations are critical parts of the electric grid that adjust voltage levels coming from power plants to distribute electricity safely and efficiently to homes and businesses. The substation construction is part of DTE's broader grid investment strategy that includes transitioning to a smart grid, upgrading existing infrastructure, rebuilding significant portions of the grid and trimming trees.

Each new substation will be equipped with smart grid technology that will reduce the number and duration of outages. This technology enables DTE to monitor the grid from its state-of-the-art System Operations Center located in the company's downtown Detroit headquarters. The technology automatically adjusts power supply to meet demand or reroutes power. The projects will also include installing new poles, power lines and electric equipment that deliver power from substations to customers' homes and businesses.

The new substations under construction are:



Northville Township: $57 million investment to build a new substation from 2024 to 2026 to support the expanding technology corridor in Northville Township and Plymouth.

Pontiac: $17 million investment to build a new substation from 2024 to 2026 to help improve reliability and increase capacity on the southwest side of Pontiac. Shelby Township: $39 million investment to build a new substation from 2024 to 2026 to support the growing industrial and commercial demand along 23 and 24 Mile Roads.

DTE is also rebuilding power delivery infrastructure across its service territory and has a dozen substations in various stages of being energized and commissioned. This work is happening in Almont, Ann Arbor, Detroit, Lapeer, Port Hope, Port Huron, Van Buren Township and Vassar Township.

For more information about DTE's efforts and the new substations, visit empoweringmichigan.com or the company's Power Improvements Map .

