New Book Empowers Gen Z To Find Fulfillment Beyond The Paycheck

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

First Career cover

Marlo Lyons's Latest Release Equips New Graduates with Tools for Purpose-Driven Careers

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Contact: ...Once upon a time, success meant a paycheck and stability. But that's ancient history. Gen Z is flipping the script on the definition of success. They're seeking careers in line with their values and interests. Plus, they're searching for meaning, and that goes way beyond a paycheck. Finding a fulfilling and values-aligned career can be a challenging process for today's college graduates and high school seniors entering the workforce.In response to these challenges, career expert and award-winning author Marlo Lyons is set to release her latest book, Wanted → My First Career: The Definitive Playbook For Landing Your First Job In A Fulfilling Career. This book is a comprehensive guide for college students and high school seniors, giving them tools and knowledge they need to make informed and wise decisions about choosing a fulfilling career path.Wanted →My First Career provides readers with:1. Self-discovery techniques to identify values, interests, and passions that align with meaningful career choices.2. Career exploration strategies to match personal interests with suitable industries and roles.3. Skill development insights for acquiring both hard and soft skills crucial for career success.4. Guidance on gaining experience through internships and volunteer work to build a strong foundation.5. Job market preparation tips, including creating an effective job search strategy, resume, and interview tips.Wanted → My First Career has already received accolades from authors and experts in the field:“As someone dedicated to the success of collegiate scholars, I believe Marlo Lyons has crafted an essential resource. Wanted → My First Career provides the insight, inspiration, and tools students and young professionals need to have the confidence to build meaningful, fulfilling careers right from the start.”-Steve Loflin, Founder, The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS)Steve Loflin, Founder, The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS)“I especially love her practical and wise advice, which is incredibly helpful for anyone feeling a bit lost. She does a fantastic job of breaking down complex steps, like how to format a resume and write a cover letter, in a way that's easy to grasp. What really stood out to me, though, was her focus on aligning our work with our core values. This book is a powerful reminder that finding a fulfilling career isn't just about getting a job-it's about discovering your true purpose!”-Amy Eliza Wong, author of the critically acclaimed Living On Purpose: Five Deliberate Choices to Realize Fulfillment and Joy"People don't know what they want because they don't know who they are. Wanted, My First Career provides essential and comprehensive guidance and insights to help you uncover your true self, empowering you to identify your passions and navigate your journey toward a fulfilling career.“-Dr. Gary Sanchez, Founder, The Why InstituteWanted → My First Career, is available for pre-order now (Kindle ebook), and officially launches with paperback and audiobook November 29th.About Marlo Lyons:Marlo Lyons is an award-winning author and world-renowned career strategist and executive coach with a passion for helping professionals navigate their career through the complexities of the job market to achieve their career goals. Her previous book, Wanted → A New Career, won the prestigious Eric Hoffer Award for Best Self-Help Book of 2022, received a Recommend from the U.S. Review of Books and has been praised for its practical advice and empowering message. As a globally certified career, executive, and team coach, certified HR professional, and licensed lawyer, Lyons has seen it all. She is dedicated to coaching professionals of all levels and sharing her expertise through regular appearances on podcasts, including GrowCFO, The Power In The Pause, and Midlife Fulfilled. Lyons is also a regular contributor to Harvard Business Review, and has been featured on CNN, Newsweek and Business Insider as well as international publications.

PR Team

Marlo Lyons Coaching LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.