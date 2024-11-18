Mountain City Club Hires Award-Winning NYC Chef Richard Calton

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Mountain City Club recently welcomed renowned New York City Chef Richard Calton as the new Head Chef of the Club. This addition to the business club promises to elevate the food experience with new flavors and modern twists on classic favorites.Chef Calton began his illustrious career in the New York City food scene where he worked under the guidance of famed Chef David Burke at the River Cafe, a world-famous and Michelin-starred restaurant. The two went on to many successful endeavors including opening the three-star restaurant Park Ave Cafe in New York in 1995. Later, in 1998, Chef Calton opened the first and only Scottish restaurant in NYC where he held his first Executive Chef position.“Chef Calton is an exciting addition to our Club,” said Zach Hurst.“He brings a wealth of experience and success and we look forward to the excellence he will bring to MCC.”While he worked his way through the vibrant New York City dining scene, Chef Calton was also granted several opportunities to open restaurants in other states including The Breckenridge Distillery which he opened with his mentor Chef Burke. The Breckenridge Distillery was awarded Best New Restaurant and Best Restaurant for two consecutive years.Continuing his work with Chef Burke, Chef Calton then ventured to Saudi Arabia where he opened two new restaurants, both of which were awarded Best New Restaurant.“It's an honor to have Chef Calton work with us here at Mountain City,” said Samantha Brennan, Director of Membership and Communications at The Mountain City Club.“Our Club is dedicated to connections with purpose and Chef Calton's dedication to his work is a reflection of such a philosophy.”Known for his wealth of experience and many awards, Chef Calton is a leader, a mentor, and an expert in his craft. His extensive knowledge of hospitality and his skill in the culinary arts is a thrilling development for the Mountain City Club.The Mountain City Club looks forward to premiering Chef Calton's new menu this winter and encourages members and their guests to be on the lookout for this exciting culinary experience.About MCCFounded in 1889, the Mountain City Club is one of Chattanooga's oldest private business and social clubs. Originally located at the historic corner of Seventh and Cherry Street, the club has since relocated, now occupying its current location above the Old Gilman Grill. Throughout its history, MCC has served as a gathering place for influential business leaders, celebrities, and politicians. Today, the club continues to honor its rich legacy while welcoming a new generation of professionals seeking a vibrant space for networking and community engagement​.

