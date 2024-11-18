Almalinux OS 9.5 Now Available For Production

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced the general availability of AlmaLinux 9.5.Codenamed“Teal Serval,” AlmaLinux 9.5 is available to download via the 400+ device mirror system, including pre-built ISOs, at: .“Our decision to continue to build and release beta versions for AlmaLinux has made this a super smooth production release for us,” said Andrew Lukoshko, lead architect at AlmaLinux.“This continues our commitment to meeting the needs of our user community - no drama in their operating system.”This release provides improved performance, development tooling, and security. Additionally, updated compilers provide the latest features and optimizations, improving performance and code generation. The release also includes:- Improved performance monitoring, visualization and performance data collection- Security updates that are directed at strengthening cryptography- SELinux policies that enforce stricter access controls- Crypto-policies offering stronger encryptionAlmaLinux matches release and software versions with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and builds from the same sources as RHEL, ensuring complete compatibility with RHEL. Many of the world's most discerning organizations continue to turn to AlmaLinux as the premier choice for enterprise Linux solutions.“AlmaLinux 9.5 marks another milestone release for AlmaLinux, as we continue to expand the number of downstream applications that rely on our speed and stability,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation.“We continue to serve a unique community in the enterprise Linux ecosystem.”The full release notes for AlmaLinux 9.5 are available at:AlmaLinux 9.5 is available to download now at:Report bugs:AlmaLinux Wiki:AlmaLinux Chat:About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today's foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it's available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit .AlmaLinux Contact:...

