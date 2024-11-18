Europic Chloride Market: Holistic Expansion With Significant CAGR Expected By 2024-2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Europic Chloride Analysis

Rise in the utilization of europic chloride as a food preservative and the usage for the production of chlorine and metal drive the growth.

The global europic chloride , valued at $136.6 million in 2021, is projected to grow to $254.7 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031, according to a report by Allied Market Research. This comprehensive report covers market dynamics, key segments, regional trends, and competitive strategies shaping the industry.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Market Drivers and ChallengesGrowth Drivers:- Increasing adoption of europic chloride as a food preservative.- Its extensive use in the production of chlorine gas and metal manufacturing.- Rising demand for clean water, spurred by growing awareness about hygiene and cleanliness.Market Challenges:- Potential health risks, including respiratory and cardiac complications, pose significant barriers to market growth.- The COVID-19 pandemic created demand–supply disruptions, slowing market momentum, particularly in the chemical sector.Opportunities:- The expanding chemical and petrochemical industries present untapped growth avenues.Segment AnalysisBy End-Use Industry:- The chemical segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for over one-third of the total revenue.- Other key sectors include petrochemical, marine, and others, with strong potential for future growth.Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific:- This region held nearly 50% of the market share in 2021, emerging as a leader in both revenue and growth rate.- Expected to maintain its dominance, with a CAGR of 7.1% through 2031.- Other regions analyzed include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Key Market PlayersProminent players in the global europic chloride market include:- AK Scientific, Inc.- Alfa Aesar Thermo Fisher Scientific- American Elements- Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.- Stanford Advanced Materials, among others.The europic chloride market is poised for significant growth, driven by its diverse applications and increasing demand across industries. Despite challenges, expanding industrial applications and regional advancements offer robust opportunities for stakeholders in the years ahead.

