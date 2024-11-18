Achyuta Samanta Honoured With FIVB Grand Cross Award
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Bhubaneswar- The Founder of KIIT and KISS, has been conferred the prestigious 'Grand Cross Award', the highest honour from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB). This recognition was bestowed upon him during the 39th FIVB World Congress, a three-day event held in Porto, Portugal, from November 15 to 17.
This award acknowledges his outstanding contributions to the development of sports, particularly volleyball. FIVB President Dr. Ary Graca presented the award to Dr Samanta in a grand ceremony attended by representatives and presidents of volleyball associations from 222 countries.
Earlier, during a visit to KIIT and KISS, Dr. Graca had announced that Dr Samanta would be honoured with the FIVB Grand Cross Award for his exemplary efforts in promoting sports. Following this, Dr Samanta was specially invited to the World Congress, where he received prestigious recognition.
The Grand Cross Award is FIVB's highest honour, given to individuals who have significantly contributed to the growth and development of sports, particularly volleyball. Representatives from 222 countries appreciated Dr Samanta's remarkable achievements in sports and education during the event.
In his acceptance speech, Dr Samanta expressed his gratitude, saying,“I have been chosen for this highest honour by FIVB. I am deeply indebted to Lord Jagannath for this recognition and dedicate this award to Him. I also dedicate it to all sports enthusiasts and sportspersons of India, especially those from Odisha, as well as KIIT and KISS.”
This award further highlights the impact of Achyuta Samanta's work in promoting sports and fostering talent at both national and global levels.
