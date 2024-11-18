Will Trump Forge 'Deal-Of-The-Century' Again?

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Donald trump delivers remarks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Jan 28, 2020, in White House to unveil details of the Trump administration's Middle East Peace Plan. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)
By Haider Abbas
January 20, 'inauguration day' when Republican President Donald Trump is to be sworn into power, is just round the corner. His most popular plan is to stop the ongoing-wars and not to start a new war. His personal dislike for Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu is world-known, though Netanyahu was the first to have called for congratulations.
Israel
President Issac Herzog on his visit to DC, however was full of praises for the outgoing Democratic President Joseph Biden and dubbed him as
his“dear friend,” for his“steadfast support from the very beginning of the war.”
But,
time it is
to be a different Trump. There are already signals
from the US for
no more aid to Israel, in its wars against Hamas in Palestine, Yemen, Syria, Iraq or Iran.
Ukraine, embroiled
in a war with Russia, is also on the slide as a 'stop' on the flow of billions of US Dollars, to it and to Israel, is very likely to happen.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Jewish lobby
in the US and
worldwide could
never have fathomed it. Why would Trump give these unbridled solicitations to Israel, when 79% of Jewish Americans had voted against Trump. Going by the statistics, almost all of the Jews had voted for Kamala Harris. Now the biggest question is how and from where Trump is to pick up the pieces? Particularly, when Israel has issued a fresh warning, as per
IRNA, from Israel newspaper Hayom, that
it will
kill Syrian President Basshar Al Asad, on the same lines as it had killed Hezbollah Chief Hasan Nasrullah in Lebanon. What matters here
is that
Asad is
the biggest ally of Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the region. Putin has helped him survive the last decade. Will Israel do it? Which by any standard
is indirectly
addressed to Russia.
ADVERTISEMENT
Moreover, there is already on the cards a US policy for withdrawal
of its troops from Syria, claimed
Foreign Policy ,
as US had been staying 'unwarranted for long' inside Syria, of course, only to resuscitate the
Israeli interests. US once vacating its army will make Russia bolster its presence inside Syria, and the long 'permutated' war between Israel and Russia, for supremacy, is most likely to take place all the more earlier.
Once/if the
Ukraine war stops, Russia will primarily focus on Israel. Will even now Israel hazard a chance to attack Asad in his Presidential Palace?
The Syrian
regime has been well supported by Iran, and the last couple of months have seen Israel and Iran in direct attacks on each other. But, however, Iran in the meantime, has also conducted an underground nuclear test too (October 6), and thus, has become an 'undeclared' nuclear state. It will also never announce it. This single move, stopped Israel in its ranks, to attack indiscriminately on Iran nuclear or oil refinery sites, as Iran was also to retaliate in the same measure. Though the attack did come on October 26, which Iran ably could thwart, due
to the presence
of Russian S-400 air defense system, in place to safeguard Iran. Now, as an act of balance, Biden's administration has also provided THAAD advanced anti-missile defense
systems
to Israel to meet any eventual attack from Iran. Iran and Russia also have a perfect bonhomie as Iran is considered to have provided its cost-effective drones to Russia all across the war against Ukraine. The world today is quite engrossed to analyze the prowess of S-400 and THAAD? Who will
survive whom is
what is awaited.
Read Also
1 Million Migrants In US That Trump Could Target
Biden Meets Trump At White House, Both Pledge Smooth Transition
Therefore, will Israel spill it out before January 20? Despite the fact that Netanyahu no
longer
sits in his PM Office and operates from a bunker as Hezbollah had directly hit his home. Either an Israeli mole or Russian technology gave his location input to Hezbollah? He has also sacked his defence minister, which shows how deep the 'disagreement' is inside the Israel establishment. Ian, the main protagonist in the
whole Middle-East
against Israel, while all the Arab states have been only mute spectators, in furtherance to its newly acclaimed nuclear status, has once again stunned the world! Iran has successfully tested an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), according to
DefenseSecurityAsia
which is capable
of hitting
its target
up to
5500 kms. This is primarily designed to carry a nuclear warhead.
Iran going ahead with an ICBM test is by itself a proof that Iran has gone nuclear or else why would Iran do it?
Netanyahu has also boasted to have given a green-signal to the pager attack inside Lebanon, which preceded the Israel full-blown war on Lebanon, but the real shocker came from Iran, as Iran has sabotaged the classified details of Israeli military facilities, personnel and nuclear scientists, tells
Haaretz . The alleged hackers group 'Hanzala' has released many indecent pictures of Ex. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz. The personal data and some 30
pictures of the Israeli
Soreq Nuclear Research Center were released. A screenshot of a list of Israeli nuclear scientists working on the facility's“particle accelerator” project was also released. Many more leaks are to
follow. Iran
has given
a reply to the paper attack. There is no official word from Israel as yet.
Netanyahu, to an extent, has attained a knack for personal notoriety, as the Ex. British PM Boris Johnson has accused Netanyahu to have put a bugging device in his bathroom! These are all the possibilities which Trump is to comb-off before he is to
takes to office. There is widespread anger and frustration inside Israel, as
long as
the war keeps expanding, the more detrimental it will be for Israel. Israel media
Ynet
has reported that there is an upsurge of 42% of Israelis opting to leave the country. How are the things to get contained?
Maybe
Trump may forge the threads of a 'deal of a century' again, smarten-up his personal relationship with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Crown Prince MbS and help contain the situation
so as not
to spill into a third world war. Trump is
in
for an extremely tumultuous tenure ahead.
As for the personal dread of Netanyahu, towards any potential drone attack from Hezbollah, his son
Avner Netanyahu's wedding, planned for November 26 stands postponed, informs
Times of Israel .
Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer
The writer is a former UP State Information Commissioner and writes on international issues
MENAFN18112024000215011059ID1108897872
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.