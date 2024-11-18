Will Trump Forge 'Deal-Of-The-Century' Again?

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Donald delivers remarks with Israeli Prime on Jan 28, 2020, in White House to unveil details of the Trump administration's Middle East Peace Plan. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

By Haider Abbas

January 20, 'inauguration day' when President Donald Trump is to be sworn into power, is just round the corner. His most popular plan is to stop the ongoing-wars and not to start a new war. His personal dislike for Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu is world-known, though Netanyahu was the first to have called for congratulations.

Israel

President Issac Herzog on his visit to DC, however was full of praises for the outgoing Democratic President Joseph Biden and dubbed him as

his“dear friend,” for his“steadfast support from the very beginning of the war.”

But,

time it is

to be a different Trump. There are already signals

from the US for

no more aid to Israel, in its wars against Hamas in Palestine, Yemen, Syria, Iraq or Iran.

Ukraine, embroiled

in a war with Russia, is also on the slide as a 'stop' on the flow of billions of US Dollars, to it and to Israel, is very likely to happen.

The Jewish lobby

in the US and

worldwide could

never have fathomed it. Why would Trump give these unbridled solicitations to Israel, when 79% of Jewish Americans had voted against Trump. Going by the statistics, almost all of the Jews had voted for Kamala Harris. Now the biggest question is how and from where Trump is to pick up the pieces? Particularly, when Israel has issued a fresh warning, as per

IRNA, from Israel newspaper Hayom, that

it will

kill Syrian President Basshar Al Asad, on the same lines as it had killed Hezbollah Chief Hasan Nasrullah in Lebanon. What matters here

is that

Asad is

the biggest ally of Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the region. Putin has helped him survive the last decade. Will Israel do it? Which by any standard

is indirectly

addressed to Russia.

Moreover, there is already on the cards a US policy for withdrawal

of its troops from Syria, claimed

Foreign Policy ,

as US had been staying 'unwarranted for long' inside Syria, of course, only to resuscitate the

Israeli interests. US once vacating its army will make Russia bolster its presence inside Syria, and the long 'permutated' war between Israel and Russia, for supremacy, is most likely to take place all the more earlier.

Once/if the

Ukraine war stops, Russia will primarily focus on Israel. Will even now Israel hazard a chance to attack Asad in his Presidential Palace?



The Syrian

regime has been well supported by Iran, and the last couple of months have seen Israel and Iran in direct attacks on each other. But, however, Iran in the meantime, has also conducted an underground nuclear test too (October 6), and thus, has become an 'undeclared' nuclear state. It will also never announce it. This single move, stopped Israel in its ranks, to attack indiscriminately on Iran nuclear or oil refinery sites, as Iran was also to retaliate in the same measure. Though the attack did come on October 26, which Iran ably could thwart, due

to the presence

of Russian S-400 air defense system, in place to safeguard Iran. Now, as an act of balance, Biden's administration has also provided THAAD advanced anti-missile defense

systems

to Israel to meet any eventual attack from Iran. Iran and Russia also have a perfect bonhomie as Iran is considered to have provided its cost-effective drones to Russia all across the war against Ukraine. The world today is quite engrossed to analyze the prowess of S-400 and THAAD? Who will

survive whom is

what is awaited.



Therefore, will Israel spill it out before January 20? Despite the fact that Netanyahu no

longer

sits in his PM Office and operates from a bunker as Hezbollah had directly hit his home. Either an Israeli mole or Russian technology gave his location input to Hezbollah? He has also sacked his defence minister, which shows how deep the 'disagreement' is inside the Israel establishment. Ian, the main protagonist in the

whole Middle-East

against Israel, while all the Arab states have been only mute spectators, in furtherance to its newly acclaimed nuclear status, has once again stunned the world! Iran has successfully tested an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), according to

DefenseSecurityAsia

which is capable

of hitting

its target

up to

5500 kms. This is primarily designed to carry a nuclear warhead.

Iran going ahead with an ICBM test is by itself a proof that Iran has gone nuclear or else why would Iran do it?

Netanyahu has also boasted to have given a green-signal to the pager attack inside Lebanon, which preceded the Israel full-blown war on Lebanon, but the real shocker came from Iran, as Iran has sabotaged the classified details of Israeli military facilities, personnel and nuclear scientists, tells

Haaretz . The alleged hackers group 'Hanzala' has released many indecent pictures of Ex. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz. The personal data and some 30

pictures of the Israeli

Soreq Nuclear Research Center were released. A screenshot of a list of Israeli nuclear scientists working on the facility's“particle accelerator” project was also released. Many more leaks are to

follow. Iran

has given

a reply to the paper attack. There is no official word from Israel as yet.

Netanyahu, to an extent, has attained a knack for personal notoriety, as the Ex. British PM Boris Johnson has accused Netanyahu to have put a bugging device in his bathroom! These are all the possibilities which Trump is to comb-off before he is to

takes to office. There is widespread anger and frustration inside Israel, as

long as

the war keeps expanding, the more detrimental it will be for Israel. Israel media

Ynet



has reported that there is an upsurge of 42% of Israelis opting to leave the country. How are the things to get contained?

Maybe

Trump may forge the threads of a 'deal of a century' again, smarten-up his personal relationship with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Crown Prince MbS and help contain the situation

so as not

to spill into a third world war. Trump is

in

for an extremely tumultuous tenure ahead.

As for the personal dread of Netanyahu, towards any potential drone attack from Hezbollah, his son

Avner Netanyahu's wedding, planned for November 26 stands postponed, informs

Times of Israel .

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer

The writer is a former UP State Information Commissioner and writes on international issues