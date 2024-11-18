Cognni Unveils Revolutionary Autonomous Learning Classifier

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Redefining AI Customization with Unmatched User Empowerment and Efficiency

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Cognni Ltd , a trailblazer in AI-driven data security, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Autonomous Classifier that transforms the approach to AI training.

In todays AI implementations, organizations face significant challenges when it comes to training the AI systems to handle their unique information. This often involves substantial in time, manpower, and resources. Training an AI to understand specific information types can be particularly overwhelming, requiring months of meticulous data collection and analysis. Spiraling costs and extended implementation periods are common hurdles that organizations must overcome, which can stifle progress and innovation.

Cognni's Autonomous Learning Classifier

Continue Reading

Empowering Customers with Custom Information Types

However, with the introduction of Cognni's Autonomous Learning Classifier, these obstacles are effectively mitigated. This revolutionary feature empowers users to effortlessly teach the AI new information types. By enabling a streamlined and efficient training process, Cognni reduces the dependency on large datasets and minimizes the need for prolonged implementation phases. As a result, organizations can achieve precise and customizable AI solutions tailored to their unique needs in a fraction of the time and cost traditionally required. Organizations simply provide a brief description and a few examples, and the system seamlessly incorporates the new data types.

Key Benefits:



Simplicity: Users of the platform can independently add new information types, eliminating the need for extensive external support.

Accuracy: The feature enhances concept understanding and generalization, resulting in more precise outcomes. Effortless: The streamlined teaching process minimizes user input while maximizing system learning.

Cognni's latest feature represents a significant advancement in AI customization. By simplifying the integration of new information types and leveraging autonomous learning, Cognni enables customers to tailor the system to their specific needs with ease.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce the Autonomous Learning Classifier, which marks a new era in AI training," said Or

Zaloscer, CEO at Cognni. "This innovation addresses our customers on going need to have more adaptable classifier to their unique information type."

For more information about Cognni and its Autonomous Learning Classifier, please visit Cognni's website



About Cognni

Cognni is an AI-powered Information Protection Platform that provides groundbreaking data classification and risk analysis to autonomously detect and mitigate real vulnerabilities to unstructured data. The intelligence provided revolutionizes the traditional approach to DLP, Insider Risks, DSPM, IGA, and PAM. Cognni's platform leverages natural language and machine learning to autonomously understand and label data based on its content, context, and purpose. Cognni provides its customers a full life cycle management tool from data discovery & visibility of their Dark Data, to insights on vulnerabilities, recommendations on remediation activities, and automated protection. For more details,

Media Contact: Or Zaloscer, +972544922853, [email protected]

SOURCE Cognni Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED