Norfolk Southern To Present At Stephens Annual Investment Conference
Date
11/18/2024 10:01:25 AM
ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC ) Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Ed Elkins and Executive Vice President and Chief financial Officer Jason Zampi will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual investment Conference. Details on joining to listen to the discussion follow below.
What: Stephens Annual Investment Conference
When: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024 at 11 a.m. CT
Where:
Via Webcast
The presentation will be posted at norfolksouthern on the Investors page.
About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC ) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting NorfolkSouthern .
