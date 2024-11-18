Aramco, SINOPEC, And Fujian Petrochemical Break Ground On New Refining And Petrochemical Project In China

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Greenfield project is expected to be fully operational by end of 2030



Integrated refining and petrochemical project aims to maximize chemical output

Complex expected to around five million tons per year of feedstock to

Gulei Petrochemical Base

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated and chemicals companies, China & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC), and

Fujian Petrochemical Company Limited (FPCL) have today broken ground on a new integrated refining and petrochemical complex in Fujian Province, China.

The facility is planned to have a 16 million tons-per-year oil refining unit (320,000 barrels per day), a 1.5 million tons-per-year ethylene unit, a two million tons paraxylene and downstream derivatives capacity, and a 300,000 tons crude oil terminal. FPCL, a 50:50 joint venture between SINOPEC and Fujian Petrochemical Industrial Group Company, will own a 50% stake in the complex, with Aramco and SINOPEC each taking a 25% stake. The project is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2030.

Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, Aramco Downstream President, said:

"Building on our strong relationships with both SINOPEC and Fujian Petrochemical, today's groundbreaking further expands Aramco's growing downstream investment portfolio in China. We will supply in excess of one million barrels per day of our crude oil to these high chemical conversion assets in China, reinforcing Aramco's role as a reliable and long-term partner in China's development. This also advances our liquids-to-chemicals strategy, through which we intend to direct more of our crude towards helping meet rising global petrochemicals demand."



Ma Yongsheng, SINOPEC Chairman, said:

"Both SINOPEC and Aramco are committed to promoting the high-quality development of the petroleum and petrochemical industry. Aramco's participation supplies long-term reliable and competitive feedstock for the project and further boosts the healthy development of Gulei Petrochemical Base. Successful cooperation in this project marks a new milestone in the China-Saudi all-weather strategic partnership, with a focus on greater domestic circulation and in line with the dual circulation strategy."

@aramco

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by our core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world's oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful.

This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world.



Disclaimer

The press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements relating to historical or current facts included in the press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its capital expenditures and investments, major projects, upstream and downstream performance, including relative to peers. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "can have," "likely," "should," "could," and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the following factors: global supply, demand and price fluctuations of oil, gas and petrochemicals; global economic conditions; competition in the industries in which Saudi Aramco operates; climate change concerns, weather conditions and related impacts on the global demand for hydrocarbons and hydrocarbon-based products; risks related to Saudi Aramco's ability to successfully meet its ESG targets, including its failure to fully meet its GHG emissions reduction targets by 2050; conditions affecting the transportation of products; operational risk and hazards common in the oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals industries; the cyclical nature of the oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals industries; political and social instability and unrest and actual or potential armed conflicts in the MENA region and other areas; natural disasters and public health pandemics or epidemics; the management of Saudi Aramco's growth; the management of the Company's subsidiaries, joint operations, joint ventures, associates and entities in which it holds a minority interest; Saudi Aramco's exposure to inflation, interest rate risk and foreign exchange risk; risks related to operating in a regulated industry and changes to oil, gas, environmental or other regulations that impact the industries in which Saudi Aramco operates; legal proceedings, international trade matters, and other disputes or agreements; and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this press release, as set forth in the Company's latest periodic reports filed with the Saudi Stock Exchange. For additional information on the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted please see the Company's latest periodic reports filed with the Saudi Stock Exchange. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. The information contained in the press release, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this press release and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the press release, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law or regulation. No person should construe the press release as financial, tax or investment advice. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Aramco

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED