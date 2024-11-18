(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global refrigerated and frozen soup is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising consumer demand for convenient and nutritious meals. Advances in food preservation technologies are enhancing product quality, while innovative health-focused offerings are reshaping the market landscape.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the global refrigerated and frozen soup market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for convenient and nutritious meal options. As lifestyles become busier, more individuals are seeking ready-to-eat solutions that do not compromise on health. The market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 2.6 Billion in 2024 , with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period, ultimately totalling USD 6.3 Billion by 2034 .

Industry Trends & Future Analysis:

The trend towards healthy eating is reshaping the refrigerated and frozen soup market. Consumers are increasingly inclined towards products that offer nutritional benefits without sacrificing convenience. Innovations in food preservation equipment & technologies play a crucial role in enhancing the quality and shelf-life of these soups, making them more appealing to health-conscious consumers. Furthermore, the rise of plant-based diets and organic ingredients is influencing product development, leading to a broader array of options available in the market.

Looking ahead, the industry is expected to see continued growth as manufacturers focus on sustainability and clean labelling. The incorporation of fresh herbs and vegetables into frozen soups is gaining traction, aligning with consumer preferences for wholesome ingredients. Additionally, e-commerce platforms are becoming vital sales channels, allowing consumers to easily access a variety of refrigerated and frozen soup options from the comfort of their homes.

Industry Regional Insights:

North America currently dominates the refrigerated and frozen soup market, accounting for a substantial share due to high consumer awareness regarding health and nutrition. This region's strong retail infrastructure and the presence of major players such as Campbell Soup Company and Conagra Brands further bolster its market position.

In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a significant growth area for the refrigerated and frozen soup market. Rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and an increasing preference for convenient meal solutions are driving demand in countries like China and India. It is estimated that Chinese market will surge at 9.9% during the forecast period, highlighting its potential as a key player in this evolving market landscape.

Key Takeaways from the Report:



The global refrigerated and frozen soup sales are projected to reach USD 2.6 Billion in 2024.

A CAGR of 9.1% is expected during the assessment period, with total sales reaching USD 6.3 Billion by 2034.

The U.S. market for refrigerated and frozen soup is anticipated to grow approximately at 8.4% from 2024 to 2034.

The frozen soup segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% throughout the forecast period. E-commerce platforms are becoming increasingly important for distribution, catering to changing consumer shopping behaviors.



“The refrigerated and frozen soup market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing consumer demand for convenient and nutritious meal options. The ongoing trend towards healthy eating and advancements in food preservation technologies are expected to enhance product quality and shelf-life, further propelling market expansion. As consumers prioritize health without compromising convenience, manufacturers must focus on innovation and sustainability to capture this evolving market.” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights.





Competitive Outlook of the Industry:

The competitive landscape of the refrigerated and frozen soup market is characterized by several key players who are employing various strategies to enhance their market presence. Major companies such as Conagra Brands , Campbell Soup Company , and Kraft Heinz are focusing on product innovation through new flavors and healthier formulations.

Partnerships, acquisitions, and strengthening distribution channels are common tactics used to gain competitive advantages. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing technologies are enabling companies to improve product quality while maintaining cost-effectiveness. The canned soup segment, known for its long shelf life and convenience, is also experiencing growth as companies innovate to meet changing consumer preferences. As consumer preferences shift towards clean label products with natural ingredients, companies that can adapt quickly, including those in the canned soup market, will be better positioned for success in this dynamic market.

Key Players in the Industry:



Blount Fine Foods

Campbell Soup Company

Kettle Cuisine

Tabatchnick

Conagra Foods

Ivar's Soup & Sauce Company

The Schwan Food Company

SpringGlen Fresh Food

Boulder Organic Foods

Amy's Kitchen

Progresso

Kraft Heinz Nestle



Refrigerated and Frozen Soup Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type:



Refrigerated soup Frozen soup

By Application:



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Foodservice

Retail Others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East and Africa



About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights:

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 Million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

German Language:

Laut Future Market Insights (FMI) verzeichnet der globale Markt für gekühlte und gefrorene Suppen ein starkes Wachstum, das durch die steigende Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach praktischen und nahrhaften Mahlzeiten angetrieben wird. Da der Lebensstil immer hektischer wird, suchen immer mehr Menschen nach verzehrfertigen Lösungen, die keine Kompromisse bei der Gesundheit eingehen. Der Markt soll im Jahr 2024 einen Wert von 2,6 Milliarden USD erreichen , mit einer erwarteten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 9,1 % während des Prognosezeitraums, und bis 2034 schließlich einen Gesamtwert von 6,3 Milliarden USD erreichen .

Branchentrends und Zukunftsanalysen:

Der Trend zu gesunder Ernährung verändert den Markt für gekühlte und tiefgekühlte Suppen. Verbraucher bevorzugen zunehmend Produkte, die ernährungsphysiologische Vorteile bieten, ohne auf Komfort zu verzichten. Innovationen bei Geräten und Technologien zur Lebensmittelkonservierung spielen eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Verbesserung der Qualität und Haltbarkeit dieser Suppen und machen sie für gesundheitsbewusste Verbraucher attraktiver. Darüber hinaus beeinflusst der Anstieg pflanzlicher Ernährung und Bio-Zutaten die Produktentwicklung und führt zu einer breiteren Palette von Optionen auf dem Markt.

Für die Zukunft ist mit anhaltendem Wachstum in der Branche zu rechnen, da die Hersteller auf Nachhaltigkeit und saubere Kennzeichnung setzen. Die Verwendung von frischen Kräutern und Gemüse in Tiefkühlsuppen wird immer beliebter und entspricht den Vorlieben der Verbraucher nach gesunden Zutaten. Darüber hinaus werden E-Commerce-Plattformen zu wichtigen Vertriebskanälen, die es den Verbrauchern ermöglichen, bequem von zu Hause aus auf eine Vielzahl gekühlter und tiefgekühlter Suppen zuzugreifen.

Regionale Einblicke in die Branche:

Nordamerika dominiert derzeit den Markt für gekühlte und tiefgekühlte Suppen und hat aufgrund des hohen Gesundheits- und Ernährungsbewusstseins der Verbraucher einen erheblichen Anteil. Die starke Einzelhandelsinfrastruktur dieser Region und die Präsenz großer Akteure wie Campbell Soup Company und Conagra Brands stärken ihre Marktposition zusätzlich.

Im Gegensatz dazu entwickelt sich die Region Asien-Pazifik zu einem bedeutenden Wachstumsgebiet für den Markt für gekühlte und tiefgekühlte Suppen. Schnelle Urbanisierung, veränderte Lebensstile und eine zunehmende Vorliebe für praktische Mahlzeiten treiben die Nachfrage in Ländern wie China und Indien an. Es wird geschätzt, dass der chinesische Markt im Prognosezeitraum um 9,9 % wachsen wird, was sein Potenzial als wichtiger Akteur in dieser sich entwickelnden Marktlandschaft unterstreicht.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Bericht:



Der weltweite Umsatz mit gekühlten und gefrorenen Suppen wird voraussichtlich im Jahr 2024 2,6 Milliarden US-Dollar erreichen .

Während des Bewertungszeitraums wird eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 9,1 % erwartet, wobei der Gesamtumsatz bis 2034 6,3 Milliarden USD erreichen soll.

Der US-Markt für gekühlte und gefrorene Suppen wird von 2024 bis 2034 voraussichtlich um etwa 8,4 % wachsen .

Das Segment Tiefkühlsuppen dürfte im gesamten Prognosezeitraum um durchschnittlich 8,8 % jährlich wachsen. E-Commerce- Plattformen werden für den Vertrieb immer wichtiger und tragen dem veränderten Einkaufsverhalten der Verbraucher Rechnung.



„Der Markt für gekühlte und tiefgekühlte Suppen steht vor einem deutlichen Wachstum, angetrieben durch die steigende Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach praktischen und nahrhaften Mahlzeiten. Der anhaltende Trend zu gesunder Ernährung und Fortschritte bei der Lebensmittelkonservierung dürften die Produktqualität und Haltbarkeit verbessern und das Marktwachstum weiter vorantreiben. Da die Verbraucher Gesundheit vorziehen, ohne auf Bequemlichkeit zu verzichten, müssen sich die Hersteller auf Innovation und Nachhaltigkeit konzentrieren, um diesen sich entwickelnden Markt zu erobern“, sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner bei Future Market Insights.

Wettbewerbsaussichten der Branche:

Das Wettbewerbsumfeld auf dem Markt für gekühlte und tiefgekühlte Suppen wird von mehreren wichtigen Akteuren geprägt, die verschiedene Strategien verfolgen, um ihre Marktpräsenz zu stärken. Große Unternehmen wie Conagra Brands , Campbell Soup Company und Kraft Heinz konzentrieren sich auf Produktinnovationen durch neue Geschmacksrichtungen und gesündere Rezepturen.

Partnerschaften, Übernahmen und die Stärkung der Vertriebskanäle sind gängige Taktiken, um Wettbewerbsvorteile zu erlangen. Darüber hinaus ermöglichen Fortschritte in der Fertigungstechnologie den Unternehmen, die Produktqualität zu verbessern und gleichzeitig die Kosteneffizienz aufrechtzuerhalten. Das Segment der Dosensuppen , das für seine lange Haltbarkeit und Bequemlichkeit bekannt ist, erlebt ebenfalls Wachstum, da die Unternehmen Innovationen entwickeln, um den sich ändernden Verbraucherpräferenzen gerecht zu werden. Da sich die Verbraucherpräferenzen in Richtung Clean-Label-Produkte mit natürlichen Zutaten verschieben, sind Unternehmen, die sich schnell anpassen können, darunter auch solche im Dosensuppenmarkt, für den Erfolg in diesem dynamischen Markt besser aufgestellt.

Wichtige Akteure der Branche:



Blount Feinkost

Campbell Soup Company

Kesselküche

Tabatchnick

Conagra-Lebensmittel

Ivars Suppen- und Soßenunternehmen

Die Schwan Food Company

Frische Lebensmittel von SpringGlen

Boulder Bio-Lebensmittel

Amys Küche

Fortschritt

Kraft Heinz Schmiegen



Gekühlte und gefrorene Suppe Marktsegmentierungsanalyse:

Nach Typ:



Gekühlte Suppe Gefrorene Suppe

Nach Anwendung:



Supermärkte/Hypermärkte

Gastronomie

Einzelhandel Sonstiges

Nach Region:



Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Europa

Ostasien

Südasien

Ozeanien Naher Osten und Afrika



Über die Food & Beverage Division von Future Market Insights:

Expertenanalysen, umsetzbare Erkenntnisse und strategische Empfehlungen – das Food & Beverage -Team von Future Market Insights unterstützt Kunden aus aller Welt bei ihren individuellen Business-Intelligence-Anforderungen. Mit einem Repertoire von über 1.000 Berichten und über 1 Million Datenpunkten hat das Team die Food & Beverage-Industrie in über 50 Ländern über ein Jahrzehnt lang eingehend analysiert. Das Team bietet umfassende Forschungs- und Beratungsdienste. Kontaktieren Sie uns, um herauszufinden, wie wir Ihnen helfen können.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

