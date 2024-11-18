Bioactive Protein And Peptide Sales Is Estimated To Grow At $172.86 Billion By 2034, With A 9.3% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing Global Popularity of Nutraceuticals and Functional Food Driving Up Bioactive Proteins and Peptides Demand

Rockville, MD , Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a newly published research report by Fact.MR, a research and competitive intelligence provider, the global bioactive protein and peptide market is projected to touch a valuation of US$ 70.75 billion in 2024 and is further forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% over the next ten years.

The growing demand for nutraceuticals and functional food products from consumers who are seeking products that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition is a key trend in the bioactive protein and peptide market. Due to their ability to improve well-being, prevent disease, and manage medical difficulties, these foods and supplements are becoming more popular in several countries. Bioactive proteins and peptides, which are well-known for their abilities to improve immunological health, increase cardiovascular function, and facilitate muscle recovery, are being added to these products to enhance them.

High consumer demand for functional foods and sports nutrition is driving up demand for bioactive proteins and peptides in the North American region. The market is expanding in East Asia at a high pace due to the increasing interest of more people in sports and fitness activities.

Key Takeaways from the Bioactive Protein and Peptide Market Study:



The global market for bioactive proteins and peptides is evaluated to touch US$ 172.86 billion by the end of 2034. North America is projected to hold 24.3% of the worldwide market share by 2034.

In 2024, the East Asia market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 15.85 billion . In East Asia, China is approximated to account for 48.9% of the revenue share in 2024. Worldwide sales of plant-based bioactive proteins and peptides are evaluated to increase at 9.3% CAGR through 2034. Demand for bioactive proteins and peptides in Japan is projected to reach US$ 11.74 billion by the end of 2034. Based on application, the functional food segment is analyzed to account for a 29.5% revenue share in 2024.

“Prominent manufacturing companies are investing in R&D activities to expand their product portfolio which will be suited for several applications including dietary supplements, sports nutrition, functional food, nutraceuticals, and others,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Bioactive Protein and Peptide Market:

Kerry Group; Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM); Royal DSM; Bunge Ltd.; Cargill Inc.; Omega Protein Corporation; CHS Inc.; Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.; E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company; Seagarden AS; BCN Peptides; Selecta Biosciences; Natural Factors Inc.; Gelita AG.

High Consumers Preference for Plant-based Bioactive Proteins and Peptides:

The preference for plant-based bioactive proteins and peptides is high among more consumers globally as they are believed to be more sustainable and environment-friendly. Because of this, a growing number of customers favor peptide and bioactive products made from plants. Aside from this, they satisfy a variety of dietary requirements, including those of vegans, lactose-intolerant individuals, and individuals with allergies to animal proteins.

Plant-based proteins have no negative effects on animal welfare and a lower risk of allergenicity. These benefits are making plant-based bioactive proteins and peptides more appealing to consumers around the world.

Bioactive Protein and Peptide Industry News & Trends:

In December 2023, Gelita introduced PeptEndure, a novel bioactive collagen peptide, as a "training partner" for athletes.

Nuritas and Maastricht University published clinical studies in February 2023 that demonstrated the effectiveness of PeptiStrong, the company's plant-based bioactive peptide solution. PeptiStrong used precision technology to extract bioactive peptides from fava beans, making it a "game-changing" solution for muscle health.

In this new market analysis, Fact.MR offers comprehensive information on the pricing points of major producers of bioactive proteins and peptides located worldwide, as well as sales growth, production capacity, and potential technological expansion.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the bioactive protein and peptide market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on source (plant [cereals, legumes {soy protein concentrates, soy protein isolates, textured soy protein}, pseudo cereals, brassicaceae species], animal [dairy products {whey, casein, milk protein concentrate}, egg & meat, gelatine, fish & insects, seafood]) and application (functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, animal nutrition, personal care), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

