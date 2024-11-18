ALSTOM SA: Availability Of The Half-Year Financial Report As At 30 September 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Availability of the half-year financial report as at 30 September 2024
18 November 2024 – Alstom announces today that the half-year financial report as at 30 September 2024 is available and has been filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers.
The half-year financial report is available on Alstom's website , in the“Finance/Regulated information” section.
| About Alstom
| Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 64 countries and a talent base of over 84,700 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €17.6 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2024.
| Contacts
| Alstom Investor Relations :
Martin VAUJOUR - Tel: +33 (0)6 88 40 17 57
...
Estelle MATURELL ANDINO - Tel: +33 (0)6 71 37 47 56
...
