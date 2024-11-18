German System Integrator Erik Sterck Gmbh And Netherlands Based TTNL Group Enter Into Strategic Alliance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TTNL announces the strategic alliance with Erik Sterck GmbH.

TTNL, a leader in data management and hybrid multi-cloud solutions, today announces the strategic alliance with Erik Sterck GmbH, an IT & Datacenter Specialist headquartered in Leonberg, Germany.







Through this alliance, TTNL Group strengthens its position as a leading European IT solutions provider, expanding its presence in the Dutch and German markets. Meanwhile, Erik Sterck GmbH's clients gain access to TTNL's modern hybrid cloud platform and complementary Managed Services. This combination drives international growth and innovation, offering customers enhanced flexibility, cost efficiency, and business continuity through an integrated datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, and managed services

A Unified Vision for Europe's Digital Future

Erik Sterck GmbH and TTNL Group share a unified vision of empowering businesses in Europe to embrace the next generation of IT and cloud capabilities. Together, the two companies will provide seamless and secure IT infrastructure management, hybrid cloud solutions, and future-proof IT consulting to help organizations meet the demands of an increasingly digital and interconnected world. By combining Erik Sterck GmbH's deep expertise in data center architecture, IT automation, and consulting with TTNL's hybrid cloud platform and managed services capabilities, the alliance offers an end-to-end portfolio designed to meet the diverse needs of enterprises across industries.

Founded in 2014 by Erik Sterck and Oliver Batz, Erik Sterck GmbH has established itself as a leading provider of data center infrastructure and cloud services for medium to large enterprises across Germany. Headquartered in Leonberg, with branches in Hamburg, Cologne, and Munich, the IT solutions provider offers expert advice on data center environments, cloud-native services, and cybersecurity. Erik Sterck, CEO of Erik Sterck GmbH remarks: "After a decade of consistent growth, this next step represents an exciting new chapter for us. We share a common vision and are convinced to realize synergies for both companies but more importantly: our clients." Oliver Batz, co-founder of Erik Sterck GmbH added: "Forming this alliance with TTNL Group is a game-changer. Our joint capabilities will allow us to deliver comprehensive cloud solutions, that drive innovation and business transformation across industries. The addition of cloud managed services will further enhance our broadened portfolio."

Michel Luxembourg, CEO of TTNL Group, commented: "In Erik Sterck GmbH, we have found a partner that not only shares our commitment to excellence in IT services but also brings a deep understanding of the German market. We share a diverse and sophisticated customer base, along with established relationships with key vendors and partners. This alliance allows us to prove our cloud and managed services capabilities in the German market, hence, driving our vision as a European IT Powerhouse."

New Datacenter Location

Furthermore, TTNL announced to expand its datacenter footprint with a new point of presence to Frankfurt, Germany – creating a pan-European Tier-3 Datacenter and cloud network. Services will include co-location and cloud offerings. In an era of increasing digital transformation, European enterprises face a pressing need to balance security, compliance, and innovation in their cloud strategies. By offering fully managed hybrid cloud environments from multiple points of presence in Europe, the partnership between Erik Sterck and TTNL ensures that businesses are able to stay ahead of the competition without being constrained by a shortage of internal resources. This service is particularly vital for companies looking to scale, modernize, or secure their IT environments without having to continuously search for specialized talent in a highly competitive labor market.

About Erik Sterck GmbH

The owner-managed Erik Sterck GmbH, headquartered in Leonberg, Baden-Württemberg, advises companies in the entire data center environment as well as on cloud-native services and cybersecurity. Another focus is on the automation of operations services. From consulting workshops to implementation, Erik Sterck GmbH is available as a contact partner and implements projects in both virtual server environments and container-virtualized environments.

In total, the company supports almost 200 customers from all sectors, primarily in the German SME sector. Erik Sterck GmbH has received numerous awards for its work, most recently Nutanix "Best Technical Partner" (2020), Rubrik Global Award "Cyber Recovery Partner of the Year" (2023) and Arctic Wolf Networks "DACH Partner of the Year" (2024). In addition to its headquarters in Leonberg, the system house is represented throughout Germany with branches in Cologne, Munich and Hamburg.

About TTNL

Dedicated, result driven and dynamic. That is TTNL, the IT partner that goes the extra mile to realize your ambitions. With our strategic data solutions we guarantee continuity and optimal data infrastructure.

TTNL with its headquarters in Culemborg (Netherlands) is specialized in data management in the hybrid multi-cloud. The focus is on optimizing these complex hybrid multi-cloud environments both technically and economically and to ensure business critical data is available and protected. The company has built up strategic partnerships with companies like IBM, Red Hat, Pure Storage, NetApp, Lenovo, Dell Technologies, VMware, Equinix, Varonis, Veeam and Rubrik.

