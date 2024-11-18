Pizza Nova Launches Cannoli Chips For That Extra Sweetness With Holiday Pizza Meals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Nova launches today a sweet and delicious dessert option, Cannoli Chips , in time for the holiday season. A modern twist on the beloved Italian treat, the new menu item features a light, crispy texture and sweet vanilla flavour.

“Cannoli Chips are a perfect complement to any meal, especially with an order of our Signature mouth-watering pizzas,” said Domenic Primucci, President of Pizza Nova.“We're always looking for new and exciting flavours to give our customers more fun, flavour and diversity in their meals, and this item strikes the perfect balance. It's practical but fun, sweet and perfect for sharing.”

Each bag contains 4 oz. of golden-brown, cracker-like chips featuring a signature sweet vanilla aroma and a dusting of powdered sugar. Their crispy, bite-sized form makes them ideal for sharing with friends and family, pairing with a hot espresso or topping off a scoop of ice cream. Available as a standalone dessert option or as part of the Pizza Nova Family Special, they're suited for on-the-go snacking and after-dinner enjoyment.

Pizza Nova's Cannoli Chips are an accessible and fun dessert alternative. Exclusively available at Pizza Nova in Ontario, they can be purchased in-store, through delivery or pickup, online, and on the Pizza Nova app.

The Cannoli Chips replace Pizza Nova's Pizzelle Cookies, which have been in store for over ten years.

Information about Pizza Nova and its newest products is available on its website

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business committed to sharing Italy's rich taste with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and is inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. The company is known for its fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items, including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings and meatballs. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference and learn more at pizzanova.com.

Just in time for the holiday season, Pizza Nova launches Cannoli Chips, a crispy, sweet twist on the Italian classic.

