New Music Alert Man From Manhattan Revisited From Eddie Howell Featuring Freddie Mercury & Brian May

Track Title: Man from Manhattan (Revisited) Genre: Rock Launch Date: Out Now ISRC Code: QZK6P2453201

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eddie Howell: A Hidden Gem in HistoryEnglish singer-songwriter Eddie Howell's journey through the music is a fascinating one. Backed by a that included the future drumming icon Phil Collins, Howell's early work with Brand X helped shape his unique sound and songwriting style.Howell's songwriting talent has resonated with artists like Abba's Frida and Samantha Fox. His song "Jezebel," covered by Jon Stevens, achieved remarkable success, topping the New Zealand charts for an impressive nine weeks.In a surprising twist, Howell recently discovered that the American group The Monkees had unknowingly recorded and released one of his songs, She's Moving In With Rico.One of Howell's most notable collaborations was with Queen's Freddie Mercury and Brian May. Captivated by Howell's song "Man from Manhattan," Mercury stepped in to produce, sing, and play piano on the track. May's iconic guitar work further elevated the song, creating a sound so reminiscent of Queen that many listeners initially believed it was a genuine Queen release.Unfortunately, the song's release in 1976 was marred by controversy. Due to a work permit issue, the English musicians union banned "Man from Manhattan," causing significant disappointment for Howell, Mercury, and the label.Years later, Howell and his team successfully reclaimed the rights to the song, leading to a special edition remixed and remastered boxset release in April 2024 featuring a 180-gram white vinyl LP, poster, photos, and other collectibles. Apart from Freddie Mercury and Brian May the album, features a stellar lineup of musicians including Simon Philips, Phil Collins, Chris Spedding, and Gary Moore, was also released digitally and in Dolby Atmos.In recent years, Howell continued writing songs and has been actively promoting his music and celebrating the legacy of Freddie Mercury. This year he performed at the official Freddie Mercury birthday celebrations in Montreux, Switzerland, and at the Queen Convention in the UK.Queen and their fans have shown unwavering support for Howell and his music, frequently promoting the Man from Manhattan album on their official websites.Contact Eddie Howell at ... or via themanfrommanhattan and please mention Radio Pluggers !

