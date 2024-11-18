Celebrating Champions For At-Risk Youth: Boca West Children's Foundation To Honor Community Leaders At Upcoming Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Avron and Wendy Fogelman, Golden Heart Award Recipients

Marilyn and Jay Weinberg, Recipients of the Legacy of Love Award

Jeri Lee Caprio, Boca West Children's Foundation Volunteer of the Year

Boca West Children's Foundation will honor local champions for children at its 15th Anniversary Gala, on January 18, 2025, at the Boca West Country Club

- Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director, Boca West Children's FoundationBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Boca West Children's Foundation is proud to honor local champions for children at its upcoming 15th Anniversary Gala, set for Saturday, January 18, 2025, at the Boca West Country Club. This milestone event will recognize community leaders whose extraordinary dedication has uplifted countless children in the community. Grammy Award–winning artist Wynonna Judd will perform at the event, promising a memorable evening of celebration, reflection and hope.This year's honorees include:. Avron and Wendy Fogelman of Boca Raton, recipients of the Golden Heart Award. Renowned for their leadership and extensive philanthropic contributions in Palm Beach County and beyond, the Fogelmans have driven significant initiatives in education, healthcare and community building. The Fogelmans were instrumental in the development of Boca West Children's Foundation, helping it grow to the impactful organization it is today. Locally, they also support Florida Atlantic University and Boca Raton Regional Hospital generously, highlighting their dedication to advancing opportunities for youth and fostering strong communities.. Marilyn and Jay Weinberg of Boca Raton, who will be honored with the Legacy of Love Award. Long-time supporters of Boca West Children's Foundation, the Weinbergs have been an invaluable force behind the organization's success and impact in the community. Mrs. Weinberg's visionary leadership brought to life one of the group's most celebrated events, An Evening with Jay Leno in 2020. The couple's enduring support has enabled Boca West Children's Foundation to assist more children in need. In addition, they significantly contribute to initiatives that promote Jewish heritage, health and education.. Jeri Lee Caprio of Wellington, the group's Volunteer of the Year. As a generous supporter of Boca West Children's Foundation, Caprio has made a lasting difference for abused and neglected children. This year, she hosted children's events specifically for the organization's charity partners, creating joyful experiences that bring hope to young lives. Caprio is also a dedicated board member of the Horses and Hounds Charitable Foundation.“Each of these honorees embodies the spirit of compassion that defines Boca West Children's Foundation,” says Pamela Weinroth, executive director of Boca West Children's Foundation.“Their unwavering support and commitment to our mission have enabled us to expand our reach and impact more lives.”One of the most anticipated events of the season, the Boca West Children's Foundation 15th Anniversary Gala will feature a cocktail reception, dinner, silent auction and a live performance by Wynonna Judd, promising an unforgettable evening benefitting local children in need. Tickets are available for $600, with limited supplies remaining, and sponsorship opportunities are open for those who wish to make a lasting difference.For more information or to reserve tickets, visit or call (561)-488-6980.About Boca West Children's FoundationSince its inception in 2010, Boca West Children's Foundation (BWCF) has been committed to supporting at-risk children and their families in Palm Beach and Broward counties. The foundation collaborates with 36 vetted, local nonprofit organizations to address the critical needs of children facing challenges such as abuse, neglect, hunger, and special educational needs. Through the generosity of donors, BWCF has been able to impact thousands of lives, donating more than $19 million to local nonprofits, and continues to serve as a beacon of hope for vulnerable youth in the community. Learn more at .

