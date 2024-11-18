A New Benchmark For HR Events: The Inaugural Carolina HR Summit & Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ashley GoldbergCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Search Solution Group, a leading Charlotte-based recruitment and staffing firm , successfully hosted the inaugural Carolina HR Summit & Awards at Truist Field, bringing together over 150 HR professionals from across the Carolinas. In partnership with Business North Carolina, Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, NFP, Suttmeier Productions LLC, and Reel Photos & Video, the event delivered actionable insights on building a thriving Carolina workforce.The evening's program began with a welcome from Ashley Goldberg, President and Partner of Search Solution Group, followed by an engaging keynote from Rob Horton, CMO of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. Horton's address highlighted the region's growth potential and economic landscape, setting the tone for the evening's conversations.“This event was about bringing HR professionals together to share insights, discuss current challenges, and celebrate the dedication of leaders across the Carolinas,” said Ashley Goldberg.“Our partnerships allowed us to create a unique, impactful event for HR professionals in the region.”An expert panel discussion moderated by Tania Ince, Learning & Organization Effectiveness Director at Mecklenburg County, provided valuable perspectives on workforce trends and HR's evolving role. Distinguished panelists Holly Hardie, Jon Rickers, Eric Gutierrez, and Alyssa Angolia offered insights into workforce development, retention strategies, and HR's impact on organizational success.The evening culminated with the Carolina“HR Standout” Awards, presented by Dave Holtzman, President of Search Solution Group, recognizing ten exceptional HR leaders making a significant impact. Honorees, including Tiffany Pridgeon, Danielle Stilwell, Katie Cooper, Shane Wilson, Christi Smiley, Ron Fish, Adria Bush, Kristen Mahoney, Amanda Rossi, and Kristen Maxwell, were celebrated for their outstanding contributions to employee wellness, talent acquisition, and total rewards.In the days following the Carolina HR Summit & Awards, attendees enthusiastically shared their experiences on LinkedIn, celebrating the event's success and acknowledging both finalists and award winners . The outpouring of support and appreciation emphasized the importance of this gathering, not only for recognizing standout companies in Charlotte but also for honoring the HR professionals who shape and guide the region's workforce. This event highlighted the strength of the HR community and the impact these leaders have in driving forward innovation, inclusivity, and excellence in the workplace. The Carolina HR Summit & Awards has set a new benchmark for HR gatherings in the region, and we look forward to building on this momentum in the years to come.If you are interested in learning more about the Carolina HR Summit & Awards, please visit or email ....

