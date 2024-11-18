United Bancorporation Of Alabama, Inc. Repurchases All Common Stock Held By Its 401(K) Employee Stock Ownership Plan
Date
11/18/2024 9:31:39 AM
ATMORE, Ala., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCQX: UBAB ) - United Bancorporation
of
Alabama, Inc.
announced
today
that
it
has
completed the
repurchase
of
all of its shares of common stock held by the United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. 401(k) Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("KSOP"). All 197,717 shares of United common stock held by the KSOP were repurchased at $54.25 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $10.7 million.
The
transaction
was
negotiated
by
representatives
of
United
and
the
KSOP
Trustee,
with fiduciary
and
financial
guidance provided
by
a
qualified
independent
appraiser, an
independent
opinion as
to
the
adequacy
of
the
consideration
paid
to
the
KSOP, and
separate counsel for United and the KSOP Trustee. A Special Independent KSOP Trustee
was
appointed solely for purposes of reviewing and negotiating the terms of the transaction
on
behalf
of
the
KSOP.
The
transaction
closed
on
Friday, November
15,
2024.
About United
Bancorporation
of
Alabama,
Inc.
United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. is a $1.4 billion financial holding company and parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development, primarily serving Southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida. United is designated as a CDFI, committed to stimulating economic development in underserved communities. United and its subsidiaries operate 23
locations across six
counties. UB Community
Development focuses on economic and community development through New Markets Tax Credits, affordable housing and community facilities programs. For a complete quarterly report visit our investor relations tab at .
Member FDIC.
