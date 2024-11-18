United Bancorporation Of Alabama, Inc. Repurchases All Common Stock Held By Its 401(K) Employee Stock Ownership Plan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATMORE, Ala., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCQX: UBAB ) - United Bancorporation

of

Alabama, Inc.

announced

today

that

it

has

completed the

repurchase

of

all of its shares of common stock held by the United Bancorporation of Alabama, 401(k) Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("KSOP"). All 197,717 shares of United common stock held by the KSOP were repurchased at $54.25 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $10.7 million.

The

transaction

was

negotiated

by

representatives

of

United

and

the

KSOP

Trustee,

with fiduciary

and

financial

guidance provided

by

a

qualified

independent

appraiser, an

independent

opinion as

to

the

adequacy

of

the

consideration

paid

to

the

KSOP, and

separate counsel for United and the KSOP Trustee. A Special Independent KSOP Trustee

was

appointed solely for purposes of reviewing and negotiating the terms of the transaction

on

behalf

of

the

KSOP.

The

transaction

closed

on

Friday, November

15,

2024.

About United

Bancorporation

of

Alabama,

Inc.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. is a $1.4 billion financial holding company and parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development, primarily serving Southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida. United is designated as a CDFI, committed to stimulating economic development in underserved communities. United and its subsidiaries operate 23

locations across six

counties. UB Community

Development focuses on economic and community development through New Markets Tax Credits, affordable housing and community facilities programs. For a complete quarterly report visit our investor relations tab at .

Member FDIC.

