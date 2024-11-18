Grasons Celebrates National Entrepreneur's Day By Showcasing Inclusive Franchise Opportunities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Entrepreneur's Day, Grasons , the leading franchise in estate sales and business liquidation services and member of Evive Brands , reaffirms its commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity in franchising. With 59% of its franchisees representing minority groups, Grasons exemplifies how businesses thrive by embracing the power of diverse entrepreneurs.

"At Grasons, entrepreneurship isn't just about launching a business-it's about building a community and leaving a legacy," said Craig Tyler, Brand Leader at Grasons. "Our franchise network reflects the rich diversity of the communities we serve. This variety allows us to connect authentically with clients, creating meaningful relationships and driving business success."

In 2024, Grasons was recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as one of the Top 100 Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), underscoring the company's dedication to building an inclusive business environment.

One franchisee who exemplifies Grasons' inclusive spirit is Martha Garcia of Los Angeles Valley. "Being part of Grasons has transformed my journey as an entrepreneur," Garcia shared. "The support, resources, and camaraderie within the Grasons community have made all the difference. I feel empowered every day to grow my business while making a positive impact on the families I serve."

Grasons is dedicated to providing robust operational support to all franchisees. This includes expert-led training modules, regular updates on industry trends, and practical experience scenarios designed to prepare franchisees for the dynamic estate sales business. These resources ensure that franchise owners feel confident and equipped to meet the evolving needs of their clients while growing a successful business.

"Our franchisees come from diverse backgrounds, and that's one of our greatest strengths," added Tyler. "When people from different walks of life join forces, it fosters innovation, connection, and resilience within our network."

With over 50 locations and growing, Grasons is committed to expanding its footprint while maintaining a culture rooted in diversity and inclusion. This approach strengthens not only the individual franchisees but the communities they serve, positioning Grasons as a leader in the estate sale and business liquidation industry.

For more information about Grasons franchise opportunities, visit .

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann at 602-739-8810 or [email protected] .



