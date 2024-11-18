VEKA, Inc. Achieves 98.7% On-Time Deliveries With Sunset Transportation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sunset Transportation's TMS solutions, strategic guidance and proactive communication enabled VEKA to bring the 2024 year-to-date claims ratio down to .000625%, while increasing on-time deliveries

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VEKA , a leading provider of innovative window and door, fence, deck, and rail solutions, reveals the impact of its partnership with Sunset ("Sunset"), a premier third-party logistics (3PL) provider and leader in global solutions. Since selecting Sunset because of its high level of service, company culture, and reliability, VEKA has realized significant improvements in operations and an increase in customer satisfaction levels, including 98.7% on-time deliveries (OTD).

“Sunset's responsiveness, cooperation, and quality of drivers were singled out as important difference makers,” said Joe Peilert, President and CEO, VEKA.“Personally, on behalf of VEKA and our customers, thank you! We very much appreciate the cooperation.”

VEKA's previous 3PL partner's shift to an automation-focus led to poor claim responsiveness and lack of personalized service, disrupting operations from customer service to accounting. VEKA employees often had to locate missing trucks, leading to wasted time and resources, leaving VEKA in search of a new 3PL partner. By providing high-touch, exceptional service, in addition to advanced Transportation Management System (TMS) solutions, Sunset enabled VEKA to boost operational efficiency across its North American sites, and maintain strong carrier relationships to enhance warehouse deliveries, while proactively managing inquiries and claims.

“In the fast-paced transportation industry, where technology often takes center stage, it's easy to overlook the fundamental importance of personalized customer service,” said Lindsey Graves, CEO, Sunset Transportation.“However, this industry is built on relationships and trust, so at Sunset we view high-touch service necessary for our clients' growth, as well as our own. We are an extension of our customers' organizations.”

Partnered with Sunset, VEKA experienced improved customer service, employee engagement, and exceptional carrier and claims management. Real-time communication resulted from Application Programming Interface (API) integration between VEKA's SAP system and Sunset's TMS. VEKA's ability to access all transportation data from their own system provided real-time insights, accurate reporting, and the ability to build on-demand logistics reporting dashboards.

In addition to eliminating frequent customer complaints and manual shipment tracing, while improving VEKA's OTD, Sunset's strategic guidance and proactive communication helped VEKA bring the 2024 year-to-date claims ratio down to .000625%.

Read the complete VEKA case study on the Sunset Transportation website.

ABOUT VEKA

VEKA, a global leader in PVC/vinyl extrusion for the window and door, fence, deck and railing industries, has been helping North American fabricators deploy technologically advanced materials for residential and commercial building applications since 1983. Founded in 1967 as Vekaplast, in 1987, VEKA constructed the industry's first highly automated computer-controlled compounding and extrusion complex dedicated solely to the window and door market. To learn more, visit .

ABOUT SUNSET TRANSPORTATION

Sunset Transportation is a leading third-party logistics provider with family roots, global reach, and best-in-class customer service. Our culture allows customers to feel like family while offering a wide variety of transportation and logistics solutions, advanced TMS solutions, reporting, and shipment reliability. Sunset is privately owned with eight branch offices in the U.S. and Mexico. To learn more, visit

