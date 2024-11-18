TOKIT Offers Exclusive Discounts On Akuapure Water Filter Series In Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sale

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOKIT, a rising star in home appliances, is excited to announce its exclusive year-end with deep discounts of up to 37% that spans Black Friday and Monday, offering deal hunters unbeatable prices for TOKIT's AkuaPure water purifier line-up equipped with multi-layer Reverse Osmosis (RO) system to make access to healthy and clean water easier than ever before. Live from November 21st to December 2nd, the limited-time sale will feature AkuaPure T1 Pro , T1 Ultra , and U2 Pro , giving shoppers incredible value on TOKIT's market-leading clean water solutions that revolutionize the drinking experience for users with diverse needs.

"At TOKIT, our mission is to improve daily life by combining elegance, functionality, and wellness in every one of our products. Our AkuaPure water purifier series extends our commitment to convenience and innovation, delivering clean, healthy drinking water through advanced technology with affordable price tags. In light of current discussions about fluoride and other additives, we empower households with the choice to remove impurities, ensuring a purer, safer, and more enjoyable drinking experience," said Herbert Fan, General Manager of TOKIT.

The AkuaPure series, slated for promotion, features a comprehensive multi-stage RO filtration system that ensures the highest quality water, safe for direct consumption. Among these, the T1 Ultra and U2 Pro models boast UV sterilization technology, achieving an impressive 99.9% bacteria removal rate. Notably, TOKIT's products are certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and adhere to UL standards, guaranteeing product safety.

AkuaPure T1 Pro : Ideal for instant hot water on demand, the T1 Pro is a countertop water filter that employs advanced rapid heating technology to dispense hot water in just three seconds, meaning that tea, coffee, or instant meals can be prepared faster than ever. The countertop water filter also enriches water with strontium element, providing a crisp, clean taste of natural spring water with added minerals. For a limited time, consumers can enjoy a 25% savings on the T1 Pro, now available for $299.99, down from its regular price of $399.99.

AkuaPure T1 Ultra : Designed to cater to varied temperature preferences, the T1 Ultra comes with eight temperature settings, covering a range from chilled to warm water, all accessible with a quick, three-second heat-up function. Its compressor-grade cooling system also delivers refreshing, five-degree ice-cold water at the touch of a button. The T1 Ultra will be priced at $479.99, delivering an exceptional 20% discount off its original price.

AkuaPure U2 Pro : The U2 Pro is an under-sink water filter designed for space efficiency and quality. It includes a post-filter mineral cartridge that enhances water with essential minerals for superior taste. Coupled with a tankless design that streamlines maintenance and removes secondary contamination, the unit offers unparalleled convenience and efficiency for seamless operation. During this shopping season, customers can grab the U2 Pro at a whopping 37% off, down from $399.99 to $249.99.

A Mission to Enhance Everyday Wellness

According to the Food Institute , a study by J.D. Power revealed that merely 41% of consumers consider their water to be safe. The quality of water is paramount in the creation of specialty coffee. However, there is significant variability in water quality across different regions, posing challenges for coffee establishments. The foodservice industry is increasingly grappling with concerns surrounding water quality.

TOKIT's dedication extends beyond cooking; it aims to infuse every home with wellness and simplicity. With the introduction of its AkuaPure water purifier line, TOKIT is proud to offer solutions that prioritize health through quality water filtration, helping customers achieve a better quality of life.

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, TOKIT is also featuring exciting offers including gift giveaways, extended warranties on select appliances, and the chance to participate as a TOKIT "Water Purification Experience Officer," allowing customers to unlock additional holiday deals through an engaging shopping experience.

For more details, please visit or the Amazon stor at , and follow TOKIT's official social media (Facebook: @TOKIT Global ; YouTube: @TOKIT ) for the latest updates.

