Kuehn Law Encourages NXU, B, KIO, And LBRDA Investors To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers.

Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:



Nxu, (NASDAQ: NXU ) Click to Learn More

Nxu Inc. has agreed to merge with Verde Bioresins, Inc. Under the proposed transaction, Nxu shareholders will own approximately 5% of the combined company.

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B ) Click to Learn More

Barnes Group Inc. has agreed to a merger with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $47.50 per share in cash.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: KIO) Click to Learn More

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has entered into a definitive agreement with Insight Select Income Opportunities Fund.

Liberty Broadband Corporation ( NASDAQ :LBRDA) Click to Learn More

Liberty Broadband Corporation is set to merge with Charter Communications, Inc. for 0.236 of a share of Charter common stock per share of Liberty common stock.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets.

Your investment. Your voice. Your future

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients.

Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.

Contacts:

Moon K. Young

Chief of Operations

Kuehn Law, PLLC

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC

