RWT Growth Inc., One Of Canada’S Fastest-Growing M&A Firms, Expands Into Calgary With Acquisition Of MAXIMA Group

Kelowna , Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RWT Growth Inc., one of Canada's largest and fastest-growing boutique M&A advisory firms, today announced its acquisition of MAXIMA Divestitures Group, a mid-market M&A firm based in Calgary. This strategic acquisition extends RWT Growth's geographic reach, establishing Calgary as its third Canadian office alongside Kelowna, BC, and Montreal, QC.

With a focus on energy and oil field services, MAXIMA's addition bolsters RWT Growth's expertise in industrial transactions and enhances its buy and sell-side capabilities. RWT Growth now stands among a few boutique M&A firms with a broad national presence, positioning it as a premier choice for clients across Western Canada and beyond.

“We're thrilled about this milestone and the future of RWT Growth,” said Reece Tomlinson, CEO of RWT Growth Inc.“The acquisition of MAXIMA allows us to leverage complementary skill sets and expand our capacity. Most importantly, this deal strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional support to companies looking to sell or grow through acquisition.”

The acquisition supports RWT Growth's strategy to address a key driver in Canada's M&A landscape: the transition of businesses owned by baby boomers. With this demographic driving substantial deal flow, RWT Growth is uniquely positioned to meet demand with experienced advisory services that ensure seamless transitions and strong returns.

Recently named one of Canada's 100 Most Powerful Women, Tomlinson has built RWT Growth-one of the country's few woman-owned boutique M&A firms-into a leader in the mid-market.

David Braun, founder and managing partner of MAXIMA Group, will join RWT Growth's leadership team. Braun noted that the combined resources and expertise uniquely position RWT Growth to deliver unmatched results for clients.

“Today marks a significant milestone for the three decades history of the MAXIMA Group as we announce the sale to RTW Growth,” said Braun.“This strategic move brings together the exceptional bench strength and depth of experience of both organizations, creating a powerful synergy that will greatly benefit our existing and new clients.”

Known for delivering above-market returns, RWT Growth has advised on over $3 billion in transactions, guiding clients through both buy and sell-side transactions. This acquisition reinforces its commitment to providing clients with best-in-class M&A services across Canada.

About RWT Growth Inc.

RWT Growth is a specialist M&A advisory firm dedicated to achieving exceptional transaction outcomes for clients with deal values ranging from $5 million to over $150 million. Since 2014, RWT Growth has advised on transactions exceeding $3 billion, helping business leaders secure profitable and strategically significant deals .

About Maxima Divestitures Group.

MAXIMA is a business broker and M&A Advisory firm providing transaction advisory services based out of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Having served the North American market for more than 29 years, MAXIMA is highly experienced in providing professional acquisition, divestiture, merger and corporate financial advisory services.





