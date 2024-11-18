Finacity Facilitates An Up To USD 50 Million Lender Finance Programme For Volo Fin Pte Ltd

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation, a White Oak Global Advisors Company (“Finacity”), announced today that it has successfully facilitated a new Lender Finance Program for Volo Fin Pte Ltd (“Volo Fin”), a leading cross-border factoring company headquartered in Singapore. The programme, which is drawable by Volo Fin in either US dollar or euro installments, may ultimately provide the company with up to US$ 50 million of incremental financing. Volo Fin intends to utilize the programme as a tool with which to further grow its business, possibly including expansion into other jurisdictions.

About Volo Fin Pte Ltd

Volo Fin is a fintech company that provides end-to-end solutions in factoring and supply chain financing. The company has successfully expanded its presence globally in a short time span and has offices in Singapore, India, and the USA. Over time, it has partnered with various lenders across the globe, including India Exim Bank.

About Finacity, a White Oak Company

Finacity, a White Oak Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume in excess of $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in over 210 countries and territories. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit .

For more information on this transaction, please contact:

Finacity Corporation

Jim Leonard

Tel: +1 (551) 998-1498

Email: ...