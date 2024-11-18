Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces A Five Million Shares Of Common Stock Repurchase Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Bulkers, (the Company) (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk services, announced today that it has authorized a program under which it may from time to time in the future purchase up to 5,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock. If the maximum number of shares of the Company's common stock are purchased pursuant to the aforementioned program, it would represent approximately 4.7% of the shares of the Company's common stock outstanding and 8.7% of its public float.

The program does not obligate the Company to purchase shares of the Company's common stock and the program may be modified or terminated at any time without prior notice. Any such purchases will be made in the open market in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, and that purchases on the open market will be conducted within the safe harbor provisions of Regulation 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The purchases will be funded using the Company's existing cash resources. The program supersedes any prior repurchase program of the Company.

About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The Company is an international provider of marine dry-bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, coal and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world's largest users of marine dry-bulk transportation services. The Company's common stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols“SB”,“SB.PR.C”, and respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“hopes,”“estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, business disruptions due to natural disasters or other events, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in the demand for drybulk vessels, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates, changes in TCE rates, changes in fuel prices, risks associated with operations outside the United States, general domestic and international political conditions, uncertainty in the banking sector and other related market volatility, disruption of shipping routes due to political events, risks associated with vessel construction and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

