Connyct App Emerges From Stealth With Dream Team Of Tech, Social And Media Veterans

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tech pioneers, and social innovators, and finance veterans join forces to reinvent personalized social communities

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A coalition of digital pioneers and entertainment innovators have emerged from stealth mode to unveil Connyct , bringing together a team of proven innovators in platforms, streaming, hit television, and scalable technology. The leadership team, which includes executives behind several of social media's defining moments, has spent two years in stealth building what represents the next evolution in digital connection. Backed by strategic investors, this dream team is targeting what they see as social media's biggest missed opportunity: personalized social communities for the next generation.

Connyct's co-founder and CEO Matt Berman brings proven expertise in building viral platforms, having previously launched and scaled an early YouTube competitor to half a million monthly users with backing from advertising legend Martin Sorrell and WPP. Over the past 15 years, he's founded multiple successful digital media agencies, developing go-to-market strategies and ambassador programs for brands including Heineken, Fireball Whisky, and Delano Hotel.

Jonathan Blum, President and Chief Financial Officer, brings three decades of Wall Street experience and startup growth expertise to Connyct's executive team. The Harvard Business School graduate's strategic financial oversight has been crucial in securing key investments and developing Connyct's market expansion strategy. Blum's background in scaling high-growth companies provides Connyct with a strong financial and operational foundation.

Jared Neutel, Chief Technology Officer, brings extensive expertise in building and scaling technology platforms. As CEO of Neutech, he currently manages a team of 200 developers, demonstrating his ability to lead large-scale technical operations. Known for his expertise in AI-driven recommendation systems and real-time communication platforms, Neutel has built and scaled development teams at multiple successful startups. His technical leadership ensures Connyct's platform can deliver seamless experiences across online interaction and real-world event discovery, while his experience managing large engineering teams positions the company for rapid scaling.

Bill Campbell, Chief Music Officer, brings decades of music industry experience to Connyct's content strategy. As a pioneering figure in digital music licensing and strategy, Campbell played a pivotal role in TikTok's meteoric rise, helping secure crucial music industry partnerships during the platform's transformation from Musical.ly and expansion into the U.S. market. His deep expertise in navigating complex music licensing landscapes and building creator tools has already proved invaluable, as evidenced by Connyct's partnership with major and independent labels, publishers, and performing rights organizations, which will give users access to licensed commercial music for content creation.

Simmy Kustanowitz, Chief Marketing Officer, joins Connyct following his success as Executive Producer of TBS and truTV's cultural phenomenon "Impractical Jokers," which has garnered billions of views across social platforms. His deep understanding of viral content creation and youth culture has shaped Connyct's unique approach to user engagement. Kustanowitz's background in both traditional and digital entertainment brings valuable insight into how content drives community building and real-world connections.

Connyct is the brainchild of David Polinsky, Connyct's Chairman and co-founder. Polinsky stated, "We've spent two years assembling not just innovative technology, but an incredible leadership team that understands what drives authentic engagement, what makes content spread, and most importantly – having a skillset to develop what is missing from today's digital experience." Polinsky embodies the intersection of innovation and strategic growth. After graduating from Fordham Law, Polinsky partnered with former NYC Mayor Ed Koch to pioneer legal tech with the founding of the first consumer focused online consumer site thelaw.com. Polinsky has since spent 25 years building a distinguished reputation as a founder, investor and executive across multiple industries, including breakthrough work in biotech focused on developing treatments in oncology and for pediatric illnesses.

"Since the start, our mission has been simple: to craft a platform that sparks real connections while safeguarding what matters most-trust, privacy, and authenticity," says Berman, Connyct's CEO. "What sets us apart is our commitment to building an ecosystem where people connect through passion - where technology amplifies genuine human connection, where the things that matter in your physical life-your circles of friends, events, music-are at the heart of your social experience. We're not just building another app; we're creating a space where your digital world finally reflects and enhances your real one."

Together, this diverse leadership team ensures Connyct is well-equipped to bridge the gap between online interactions and real-life connections, empowering users to engage more meaningfully through unique features including the first video based Events Center for discovering local activities, group creation tools that foster community building, and a comprehensive creative toolkit. These features are built on a robust infrastructure designed to scale, with privacy and trust as core principles.

Connyct is now welcoming applications from college students across the U.S. to join its exclusive early access program. Selected early adopters will begin creating and sharing content on the platform ahead of the official launch in the coming weeks . Interested students can apply at

About Connyct

While other platforms keep users trapped in digital bubbles, Connyct is building bridges between online connection and real-life experience. Combining cutting-edge creative tools, licensed music, and privacy-first design, Connyct empowers the next generation to build authentic communities around shared passions and real-world moments.

PRESS CONTACT:

Jonathan Streetman

Rock Paper Scissors, Senior PR Strategist

(646) 921-0410

...