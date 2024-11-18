Sprout Social Earns 2025 Buyer’S Choice Award From Trustradius

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social management software, announced that TrustRadius has recognized their product with a 2025 Buyer's Choice Award.

TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Awards are based on vetted, unbiased customer reviews from January 1 to September 26, 2024. During the evaluation process, reviewers are asked if products and their support teams live up to expectations, and if they would buy the product again. These answers shape whether or not a product is chosen as best in the three key areas: capabilities, value for price, and customer relationship.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to providing customers with the most comprehensive social media management solutions in the market,” said Erika Trautman, Chief Product Officer, Sprout Social.“Earning such positive feedback from our users affirms the value of our approach, and we remain dedicated to delivering exceptional quality and support at every turn."

Sprout Social earned this award as a result of customer feedback, including:

“Sprout Social's reporting features have helped us enormously in our social efforts. Where we previously struggled to help our C-suite leaders understand social media's impact and value, we can now generate simple reports that tell the story. Our senior leaders are much more engaged and supportive of our social media strategy.”

“Sprout enables us to compare performance YOY, both locally and nationally, allowing us to see what does and doesn't work. The Social landscape is constantly changing and adapting, and having a tool like Sprout gives us that edge in staying ahead and making decisions based on performance.”

“We use Sprout Social heavily in our social media process. Specifically, we review past performance, identify growth areas and areas of weakness, double down on what's working, and execute toward our marketing goals. Without Sprout Social, navigating is like navigating without a compass. With a tool like Sprout Social, our strategy and tactics can evolve at the speed of change.”

"Sprout Social's TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award win highlights its impact in empowering businesses to build authentic, data-driven connections with their audiences," said Allyson Havener, SVP of Marketing and Community at TrustRadius. "This award reflects Sprout's commitment to providing a powerful, user-friendly platform that enhances social media management and engagement. We're thrilled to celebrate Sprout Social for fostering customer success and helping brands grow in a rapidly evolving digital landscape."

Learn more about TrustRadius awards methodology or read more reviews from Sprout users here .

About Sprout Social:

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout's intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of approximately 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2's 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout's software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com .

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. We enable buyers to make confident decisions, through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer conversations. We help technology brands capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

