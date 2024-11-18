Bengal: Prime Accused In Trinamool Leader’S Murder Case Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) West Bengal on Monday arrested Sujal Prasad, the prime accused behind the murder of Ashok Sau, a local Trinamool leader in North 24 Parganas district.

The Commissioner of Barrackpore Police Commiserate said that the accused was arrested from a hideout at Baruipara near Jagatdal.

Four people including Sujal have been arrested regarding the case. The cops of Barrackpore Police Commiserate are carrying out massive search operations to nab a couple of other accused individuals behind the murder.

Sources said that Sujal's elder brother Aakash Prasad was murdered at the same spot in 2020 and it was suspected that the slain Trinamool Congress leader was behind that murder.

“Possibly, the murder of Sau was revenge killing,” said a commiserate official.

Sujal has a history of criminal records and was currently out on bail during which he planned the murder of Sau.

On November 13, there were reports of a shootout at Jagatdal adjacent to the Naihati Assembly constituency, which was one of the six Assembly constituencies where the polling was underway.

In the shootout, Sau, a former ward president of Trinamool Congress of ward number 12 of the local Bhatpara Municipality was severely injured. He was rushed to a local hospital where he died.