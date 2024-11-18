UP Police Arrests Hizbul Terrorist From J&K’S Budgam After 31-Yrs

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Nov 18 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh on Monday arrested a Pakistan-trained Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) after 31 years with the assistance of J&K Police from Budgam district.

Officials said that Nazir Ahmad Wani was involved in two cases registered in Saharanpur (UP) in 1993 and 1994. He is accused of hurling a grenade at a police party and injuring personnel.

He also created a fake identity card under Hizbul's directions.

“His background is being checked as the arrest takes place after 31 years of FIR registration,” officials said.

He was earlier arrested and bailed out in the grenade case while a chargesheet was filed in absentia in the forgery case.

“In the forgery case, a charge sheet was filed in absentia of the accused, thereafter the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) issued a warrant against the accused,” officials said.

Surprisingly, Wani had unsuccessfully contested assembly elections from Budgam on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket.

“The accused was located and handed over to the police party under proper formalities,” officials said.

J&K L-G has directed the security forces to go for hot pursuit of terrorists, terror associates and terror sympathisers so that the entire ecosystem of terror is dismantled.