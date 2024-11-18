Residential Buildings, Offices And Educational Institution Damaged In Missile Strike On Odesa
11/18/2024 9:09:57 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Residential buildings, office buildings, an educational institution and cars were damaged in Odesa as a result of a Russian missile strike.
Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“Residential buildings, administrative buildings, an educational institution, and cars were damaged. The consequences of the missile attack are being assessed,” the statement says.
Trukhanov added that relevant services are working at the scene, and a volunteer detachment from the Municipal Security Department has joined the work.
At the same time, regional governor Oleh Kiper refuted reports on Ukrainian television that a missile allegedly failed to explode and got stuck in the school building. According to him, part of the missile used by Russia to hit Odesa had fallen down earlier.
As reported by Ukrinform, at least ten people were killed and 39 people were injured, including four children, as a result of Russia's missile attack on Odesa.
