(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Battery-free wireless smart home sensors powered perpetually over the air eliminate battery e-waste

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Powercast Corporation , the one-stop-shop for wireless power, announces it has been named a CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree in the Sustainability & Energy/Power category for its Wireless Smart Home Sensor Technology. The announcement comes ahead of CES 2025 , happening Jan. 7 – 10 in Las Vegas, where Powercast will demonstrate its in the Venetian Expo, booth #51716.

CES has recognized Powercast's efforts to reduce battery e-waste and power a greener future. Named a CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree in Sustainability, Powercast's technology enables battery-free wireless smart home sensors that are powered perpetually over the air to eliminate battery e-waste. Matter and Thread-compatible wireless sensors that recharge and communicate over the air easily integrate into Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and other smart home ecosystems.

Powercast's Wirelessly-Powered Smart Home Sensor Technology was named a CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree in the Sustainability & Energy/Power category. The solution for creating sustainable, untethered wireless sensors - such as window, door, temperature, light, humidity, water and motion sensors - eliminates ever having to charge, replace or dispose of batteries because the sensors will be wirelessly charged, perpetually powered, and providing 24/7 intelligence with zero downtime.

The battery-free solution uses Powercast's RF energy-harvesting technology. Manufacturers embed a Powerharvester wireless RF receiver chip and an antenna into their sensors so they can be powered wirelessly over the air from nearby RF transmitters. One transmitter can power all sensors installed up to 25 feet away, so placing one in each room will create a wireless power network (WPN) able to power all sensors throughout the home.

Powercast's RF energy-harvesting technology enables sustainable, Matter and Thread-compatible wireless smart home sensors that integrate seamlessly into smart home ecosystems like Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings. The sensors easily install anywhere, eliminate the need for expensive home wiring, eliminate battery maintenance and keep toxic disposable batteries out of landfills.

Continue Reading

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 33 consumer technology categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges , including members of the media, designers, engineers, and more, reviewed submissions – a record number of over 3400 submissions this year – based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

Powercast's Wireless Smart Home Automation Sensor Technology lets manufacturers easily create and perpetually power sustainable, untethered, battery-free wireless smart home automation sensors, such as window, door, temperature, light, humidity, water and motion sensors, that will:



Easily integrate into smart-home ecosystems (Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings) using Matter (connectivity standard) and Thread (wireless protocol)

Install anywhere

Eliminate the need for expensive home wiring

Eliminate batteries and their inconvenient, expensive maintenance Keep toxic disposable batteries out of landfills

"Over the last 20 years, Powercast's wireless power has saved hundreds of millions of batteries from landfills, so we are honored CES recognized our efforts to reduce waste and support a greener future," said Charles Greene, Ph.D., COO and CTO of Powercast. "Our solution for sustainable wireless sensors eliminates charging, replacing or disposing of batteries because battery-free sensors are wirelessly charged, perpetually powered, and provide 24/7 intelligence with zero downtime."

How Powercast's Wireless Smart Home Automation Sensor Technology works:

Powercast's RF (Radio Frequency) over-the-air (OTA) wireless power technology perpetually powers battery-free sensors. Manufacturers embed the Powerharvester® PCC110 wireless RF receiver chip and a small antenna into their sensors so they can be powered wirelessly from nearby RF transmitters. One RF transmitter can power all sensors installed up to 25 feet away, so placing one in each room will create a wireless power network (WPN) able to power all RF-enabled sensors throughout the home.

Powercast's technology works with the Matter smart home connectivity standard and Thread wireless communication/IEEE 802.15.4 mesh network, which ensures interoperability between devices and allows easy integration into industry ecosystems like Google Home, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings.

Because Thread is designed to optimize performance in low-power devices, it uses less energy and maintains network stability by allowing devices to communicate over a dedicated, low-latency connection, making it ideal for Powercast's low-power sensor network.

Devices, such as intermittently-connected end devices, can remain idle and be powered entirely using Powercast technology, remaining powered once activated and while checking in with a Thread compatible router.

To demonstrate its technology at CES, in the Venetian Expo, booth #51716, Powercast will show a Matter-compliant, battery-free window sensor it developed that can be perpetually powered up to 25 feet away from an RF transmitter.



About Powercast

Powercast Corporation is the one-stop-shop for all things wireless power, short to long range and microwatts to kilowatts, with the industry's broadest technology offering covered by over 300 patents worldwide.

Our mission is to revolutionize the way the world accesses and uses power by delivering innovative wireless solutions - from power-over-distance RF charging to powerful contact-based inductive charging to Lifetime Power® 25-year battery life sensors - that change communities and contribute to a brighter sustainable future for generations to come.

Powercast is

leading the way in transforming the power landscape, creating a world where wireless power solutions are seamlessly integrated into our daily lives. We are at the forefront of sustainability, productivity, and convenience, envisioning a future where every device is charged wirelessly, every task is simplified, and every action leaves a smaller ecological footprint.

SOURCE Powercast Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED