Rubicon Technology Partners Closes $500 Million Single-Asset Continuation Fund To Support The Continued Growth Of Cin7

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubicon Partners ("Rubicon"), a private equity firm focused exclusively on middle-market software investments, today announced the successful completion of a $500 million single-asset continuation fund to extend its partnership with Cin7, a global leader in cloud-based inventory management software. CVC Secondary Partners served as the lead investor, with participation from other institutional investors including Ares Management funds, funds managed by BlackRock, funds managed by Asset Management, and Schroders Capital. This transaction allows Rubicon to provide liquidity to existing investors while enabling Cin7 to accelerate its growth through organic initiatives and targeted acquisitions.

Cin7 supports over 8,500 businesses worldwide, offering end-to-end inventory and order management solutions that streamline supply chain operations across retail, wholesale, and e-commerce distribution channels. By enabling seamless operation and visibility across the inventory lifecycle, Cin7 has become a pivotal solution for businesses looking to manage their supply chain operations and scale effectively.

"This continuation fund reinforces our commitment to Cin7's vision and growth," said Jason Winsten, Partner at Rubicon. "We're thrilled to continue supporting Cin7 in its mission to help businesses grow faster and more efficiently with seamless inventory management solutions."

"We're excited to deepen our partnership with Rubicon as we embark on Cin7's next phase of growth," said Ajoy Krishnamoorthy, CEO of Cin7. "Over the past five years, Rubicon has been instrumental in helping Cin7 become a global category leader-driving accelerated growth, executing strategic acquisitions, and enhancing our business. They've been a true thought partner along the way, and we look forward to continuing this successful collaboration with Rubicon and our new investors as we accelerate product innovation and expand our reach."

"Cin7 is well positioned for continued growth, and we're excited to help accelerate its expansion and market leadership," said Rikesh Mohandoss, Partner at CVC Secondary Partners. "Our partnership with Rubicon and Management is a testament to Cin7's proven capabilities and Rubicon's successful track record in driving value."

Evercore acted as financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to Rubicon.

About Rubicon Technology Partners

Rubicon Technology Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in enterprise software companies with proven products and talented management teams to help grow and scale their businesses. Rubicon utilizes a collaborative approach to enable companies to adapt to the changing requirements of their businesses as they grow and scale using a set of proprietary processes, best practices and a portfolio-wide engagement model.

Rubicon has over $4 billion in assets under management and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with additional offices in New Haven, Connecticut and Palo Alto, California. To learn more about Rubicon, please visit

About Cin7

Cin7 provides Connected Inventory Performance – cloud-based inventory management software with AI-powered forecasting capabilities that gives growing product businesses an automated and real-time view of the entire inventory lifecycle. Cin7's Core and Omni products natively integrate with over 700+ applications, so business owners can consolidate, streamline, automate, and scale their inventory operation from one place. Founded in 2012, Cin7 has grown into a global force, supporting product sellers in 100+ countries, serving 8,000+ customers and processing over 125 million orders annually. For more information about Cin7, please visit .

About CVC Secondary Partners

CVC Secondary Partners (formerly Glendower Capital) is a private equity firm focused on secondary private markets globally. Established in 2017 as a spin-off from a leading banking institution, the firm currently manages AUM of €15 billion across funds backed by leading institutional and private investors worldwide. Since 2022, CVC Secondary Partners has been part of leading global private markets manager CVC, having entered into a merger and strategic partnership to enhance combined capabilities and accelerate the development of its platforms. For more information, please visit .

