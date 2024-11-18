(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis - US Open Championships 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the recent 2024 US Open Tennis Championships, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.

Key Highlights



There were 30 broadcasters who agreed rights deals for the 2024 US Open Championships. In terms of media revenue, the 2024 US Open Championships was reported to generate $75 million annually from the tournaments domestic broadcast deal with ESPN.

The 2024 US Open received disappointing viewing figures and TV ratings. According to reports, the men's final between Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner averaged 1.7 million viewers. The women's singles final between Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula averaged 1.6 million viewers on ESPN; this was down 53% from Coco Gauff's win over Sabalenka in 2023 and down 10% from 2022.

The 2024 US Open Championships was estimated to generate $118.23 million in sponsorship revenue. The 2024 US Open's largest sponsorship deal in terms of annual value is with JP Morgan's, Chase Bank. This year marked the 43rd anniversary of Chase's sponsorship of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships, and eight-years as presenting sponsor of the Men's Singles Championships. Emirates Airline's partnerships with the US Open ranks as the second largest deal in terms of annual value. For the 2024 edition of the tournament, Cadillac continued to serve as the US Open's official vehicle. The deal is worth an estimated $40 million in total. The total prize money for the 2024 US Open Championships was 15% bigger than it was in 2023. Aryna Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula in the 2024 US Open women's final on Saturday 7th September, taking home $3.6 million in prize money. The men's singles winner, Jannik Sinner, took home the same amount as Sabalenka. The US Open singles winners earned more than the Wimbledon champions, who each took home just over $3.4 million.

The report is suitable for those wanting an in-depth analysis of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships, in the sense of both business and popularity.

