Biochips Market To Grow Steadily With 14.52% CAGR, Projected To Cross USD 35.00 Billion By 2032 | Report By S&S Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Biochips continues to expand, fueled by innovations in biotechnology and rising demand for personalized diagnostics across healthcare, agriculture, and environmental sectors. Austin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The S&S Insider report indicates that, “ The Biochips Market was esteemed at USD 10.35 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 35.00 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.52% over the estimated period from 2024 to 2032. ” Overview of the Biochips Market The biochips market is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing demand for personalized medicine, genetic testing, and advanced diagnostics. Biochips, including DNA chips, microarrays, and lab-on-a-chip (LOC) devices, play a pivotal role in drug development, genetic research, and disease detection. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and genetic disorders, coupled with the growing demand for cost-effective and portable diagnostic solutions, is driving the market's expansion. Microarray technology, which enables high-throughput analysis of genetic data, dominates the biochips market, particularly in cancer research, pharmacogenomics, and genetic screening. DNA chips, with their ability to rapidly analyze large amounts of genetic information, hold a significant market share, making them indispensable in the healthcare and biotechnology sectors. The demand for more efficient and portable diagnostic tools, including lab-on-a-chip devices, is further accelerating the market's growth.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. – DNA microarrays, genomic analysis platforms

Standard BioTools – Molecular diagnostics and proteomics biochip platforms

Randox Laboratories Ltd. – Genetic risk detection biochips for type 1 diabetes

QIAGEN – DNA and RNA biochip arrays

PerkinElmer Inc. – Lab-on-a-chip systems

LI-COR, Inc. – Protein and DNA biochips

Illumina, Inc. – DNA sequencing biochips

GE HealthCare – Diagnostic imaging biochip platforms

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. – PCR-based biochips

Agilent Technologies, Inc. – DNA and protein microarrays

IBIOCHIPS – Custom biochip solutions

Cellix Ltd – Biochip platforms for cell biology

Nspire Medical Systems, Inc. – Biochips for respiratory diagnostics

LivaNova PLC – Biochip technology for cardiovascular applications

Medtronic – Biochip-based diagnostic systems

Koninklijke Philips N.V. – Diagnostic biochips

Nihon Kohden Corporation – Biochips for patient health monitoring

Nyxoah SA – Biochip solutions for sleep apnea treatments ResMed – Biochip technologies for sleep disorder diagnostics Biochips Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 10.35 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 35.00 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.52% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Type (DNA Chips, Lab-On-A-Chip, Protein Chips)

. By Technology (Microarrays, Microfluidics)

. By End-User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers) Key Drivers . Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and cancer.

. Growing demand for personalized medicines.

If You Need Any Customization on Biochips Market Report, I nquire Now @

Segment Analysis

By Type

The largest market share by type is held by DNA chips, which accounted for 40-45% of the market in 2023. These chips are essential in genetic testing, personalized medicine, and diagnostics, where their ability to quickly analyze genetic data enables advancements in cancer genomics, pharmacogenomics, and genetic screening. DNA chips are especially valuable in next-generation sequencing (NGS) and gene expression profiling. The growing number of genetic disorders and the shift toward personalized healthcare continue to drive the demand for DNA chips, ensuring their dominance in the market.

Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) technology is the fastest-growing segment in the biochips market, with an expected CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period. LOC devices integrate multiple laboratory functions onto a single chip, providing efficient, cost-effective, and portable diagnostic solutions. This technology is gaining popularity in diagnostics, drug discovery, and point-of-care applications, particularly in resource-constrained settings. LOC's compact design and versatility for a wide range of applications make it a key driver of growth in the biochips market.

By Technology

Microarrays led the biochips technology market, with a 54% market share in 2023. Microarrays' ability to analyze thousands of genes or proteins simultaneously has made them crucial in genomics, cancer research, and pharmacogenomics. Their high throughput and scalability make them a reliable tool in both academic research and clinical diagnostics.

Microfluidics is the fastest-growing technology segment, driven by the increasing demand for portable, cost-effective, and efficient diagnostic devices. Microfluidic biochips are used in point-of-care diagnostics, personal health monitoring, and continuous diagnostics. The growing adoption of microfluidic technologies in lab-on-a-chip devices and biosensors is expected to accelerate their growth throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share of the biochips market, driven by strong research and development activities, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The United States, in particular, is a key player in the biochips market due to its robust healthcare system, technological advancements, and increasing adoption of personalized medicine. The region's demand for biochips is further fueled by government initiatives and funding aimed at advancing precision medicine and genetic research. Companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and Agilent Technologies are leading the market in North America, contributing to the region's growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the biochips market, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditures, and increasing investments in biotechnology research. China and India are emerging as key players in the market, with significant growth potential in the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies and personalized medicine. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for affordable healthcare solutions in the region are contributing to the demand for biochips. Companies like Bio-Rad Laboratories and PerkinElmer are focusing on expanding their presence in the Asia Pacific region to capitalize on this growing market.





Recent Developments



May 2024 : Visionary Holdings Inc. associated with Canada's B. Braun Biochip Technology Group to create Visionary Biotechnology Group Co., Ltd. in Toronto, boosting global presence and investment opportunities in biotechnology. March 2024 : Randox Laboratories Ltd. announced a pioneering biochip for detecting the genetic risk of type 1 diabetes. This revolutionary test helps identify individuals at high risk for the condition.

With progress in technology and increased demand for personalized medicine, diagnostics, and genetic research, the market for biochips is said to expand significantly. Biochips are, henceforth, becoming an inevitable tool in diagnostic procedures that are associated with accuracy, efficiency, and an economical outlook, with the advancement of DNA chips, microarrays, and lab-on-a-chip devices, which can change healthcare. It will, therefore, be highly accelerated with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and a shift towards precision medicine in the market. The next decade will be watching tremendous growth for the biochips market due to continuous advances and rising needs for healthcare.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Regional Synopsis

2.3 Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Top-Down Approach

3.2 Bottom-up Approach

3.3. Data Validation

3.4 Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis

4.2 PESTLE Analysis

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

5.2 Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

5.3 Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032)

5.4 Healthcare Spending, by Region, (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 List of Major Companies, By Region

6.2 Market Share Analysis, By Region

6.3 Product Benchmarking

6.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.5 Technological Advancements

6.6 Market Positioning and Branding

7. Biochips Market Segmentation, by Type

7.1 Chapter Overview

7.2 DNA Chips

7.3 Lab-On-A-Chip

7.4 Protein Chips

8. Biochips Market Segmentation, by Technology

8.1 Chapter Overview

8.2 Microarrays

8.3 Microfluidics

9. Biochips Market Segmentation, by End-User

9.1 Chapter Overview

9.2 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

9.3 Hospitals

9.4 Diagnostics Centers

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

