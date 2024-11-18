DTEX Brings Insider Risk Management To Windows On Snapdragon X Series

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New support enhances security for AI-powered devices and helps govern GenAI use

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTEX Systems , the trusted leader in insider risk management, today announced that its supports Windows PCs powered by Snapdragon® X Series platforms. This new capability will help organizations enhance their security while leveraging AI-enabled devices to improve efficiency and productivity.

DTEX is revolutionizing enterprise security through its InTERCEPTTM platform, a human-centric solution that provides early warning behavioral indicators to detect and disrupt insider risks before they lead to data breaches.

Microsoft utilizes Snapdragon X Series processors for Windows PCs, which are gaining popularity in business for their performance, portability, and long battery life. Snapdragon processors power many PCs from leading global OEMs, and feature Neural Processing Units (NPUs) that efficiently handle AI tasks.

By supporting Snapdragon's instruction set, DTEX is enabling businesses to monitor insider risks on these devices. Its InTERCEPT platform enables real-time monitoring of AI tool usage, protecting sensitive data and identifying potential risks before they lead to data breaches, while integrating AI with strong security practices.

“We're thrilled to work alongside Qualcomm Technologies, an innovator in AI processing, to bring this support to our customers,” said Rajan Koo, CTO of DTEX Systems.“As a leader in insider risk management, DTEX is passionate about empowering our customers to innovate with the latest AI technologies without sacrificing the security of their intellectual property.”

DTEX's integration with Snapdragon processors is a key milestone, positioning the company as the first insider risk management vendor to support AI-powered PCs. This collaboration allows businesses to deploy on-device monitoring and take full advantage of AI capabilities while maintaining control over their data.

“At Qualcomm Technologies, we're pushing the boundaries of on-device AI with Snapdragon X Series processors to accelerate the scale of emerging AI technologies across the enterprise IT landscape,” said Rami Husseini, Director, Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.“DTEX's insider risk management capabilities are a significant step in leveraging AI to protect enterprise IP and confidential data.”

DTEX's upcoming updates will enhance security by allowing devices to process AI inputs directly, rather than relying on cloud-based systems. This shift will offer faster, more private analysis of potential insider risks, further strengthening DTEX's commitment to privacy by design.

To learn more about DTEX's latest innovations, including a preview of their latest AI governance capabilities, visit the Qualcomm booth at Microsoft Ignite in Chicago from November 19–22.

To see a live demonstration of DTEX's latest AI innovations, visit the team at CES in Las Vegas from January 7–10, 2025.

About DTEX Systems

As the trusted leader of insider risk management, DTEX transforms enterprise security by displacing reactive tools with a proactive solution that stops insider risks from becoming data breaches. DTEX InTERCEPTTM consolidates Data Loss Prevention, User Activity Monitoring, and User Behavior Analytics in one lightweight platform to enable organizations to achieve a trusted and protected workforce. Backed by behavioral science, powered by AI, and used by governments and organizations around the world, DTEX is the trusted authority for protecting data and people at scale with privacy by design.

To learn more about DTEX, please visit dtexsystems.com

About Snapdragon

Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

