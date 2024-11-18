Egnyte Appoints Elizabeth Hajjar As Vice President Of Sales, EMEA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elizabeth Hajjar, Vice President of Sales, EMEA for Egnyte

READING, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Egnyte , a leading provider of cloud-based content collaboration and governance solutions, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Hajjar as Vice President of Sales, EMEA. In this role, Hajjar is responsible for developing and executing the overall sales strategy for the EMEA region and driving revenue growth and share expansion in EMEA markets.Hajjar brings more than a decade of proven leadership in and Software as a Service sales to her new role. Most recently, she served as Sr Director of Sales for Northern Europe at Highspot, leading the region to become the highest-performing team in EMEA. Prior to Highspot, Hajjar progressed her career in Sales, from AE to Head of UK&I, Sr Director of Sales at Glassdoor, where she established and grew the Chicago office from 10 to 140 employees in less than a year."Elizabeth's exceptional track record of scaling high-performing sales teams and driving revenue growth makes her the ideal leader to expand our presence in EMEA," said Stan Hansen, Chief Revenue Officer for Egnyte. "Her expertise in building and motivating successful sales organizations aligns with our company values and our commitment to providing exceptional value and support to our clients."In addition to developing and executing the sales strategy and driving revenue growth and market share expansion in EMEA markets, Hajjar will identify market trends, competitor activities, and customer needs in the EMEA region."Egnyte's platform is positioned to address the evolving content security and governance needs of businesses in EMEA,” stated Hajjar.“I look forward to working closely with our talented team of sales professionals and leading our sales efforts to bring Egnyte's critical solutions to organizations across the region, allowing them to protect their valuable content.”Elizabeth has a bachelor of science in business administration with an emphasis in marketing and a minor in communications from Chapman University.About EgnyteEgnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit .

