AI4SP And Surveil Announce Global Alliance To Guide Responsible AI Transformation

Alliance combines AI4SP's millions of data points on grassroots Generative AI usage with Surveil's optimization insights to chart and guide global economic and societal impact.

AI4SP (Seattle), the leading provider of insights charting Generative AI adoption, and Surveil (London), the leading SaaS to optimize cloud and productivity software investments, today announced a global alliance to guide organizations in harnessing the economic and societal impact of Generative AI, from grassroots adoption to enterprise transformation.

"The AI revolution isn't happening in boardrooms – 90% of AI innovation comes from small organizations, and 65% of global AI adoption is driven by individuals using AI without corporate guidance," said Luis Salazar, CEO and founder of AI4SP. "Generative AI adoption is a grassroots movement reshaping society, and traditional top-down analysis misses this reality. Combining our insights on global AI adoption and skills gaps with Surveil's cloud and productivity software usage data, we're creating the world's most comprehensive view to guide organizations toward responsible AI transformation."

Neil May, CEO of Surveil, highlighted the practical implications: "Two of every three organizations claim not having enough budget to enhance their cybersecurity or to deploy AI. Informed by millions of insights, our SaaS platform helps them identify inefficiencies in their Azure, AWS, GCP, and M365 implementations, including Microsoft Copilot, that free up to 40% of their budgets on average for these important strategic investments."

Real Impact, Real Opportunities

The alliance's combined dataset reveals critical insights about AI's current state and potential:



While 55% of organizations use AI today, only 11% have moved beyond early experimentation to deep, systematic use.

AI adoption is reshaping work globally: from small businesses to enterprises, from PC users to 3 billion frontline workers with mobile devices. Teams spend 80% of their time on tasks where AI delivers 3x to 10x ROI, yet 90% of executives struggle to identify these practical use cases.

"We help leaders to go from a billion data points to one insight that matters," said Luis Salazar. "The gap isn't in AI's potential – it's in providing comprehensive guidance that turns widespread adoption into responsible transformation."



AI4SP's research, interactive tools, and expert guidance help organizations chart their AI journey through market insights, personalized adoption roadmaps, and hands-on transformation workshops. Surveil's enhanced analytics help organizations align technology spending with actual usage patterns and identify opportunities for strategic investment.

Turning Insights into Action:About AI4SP

AI4SP is the leading provider of insights charting the Generative AI revolution through analysis of millions of data points from hundreds of thousands of individuals and organizations

About Surveil

Surveil's SaaS platform helps organizations optimize cloud and productivity software investments, analyzing billions of dollars in annual technology spending across hundreds of thousands of organizations.

Media Inquiries : Fernanda del Carpio - [email protected] - +1 (425) 202 5629

