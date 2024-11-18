Serenity Lodge Hosts Congressman's Office Visit To Support Veterans' Behavioral Health Access

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serenity Lodge Lake Arrowhead, part of the Zinnia and leading provider of behavioral health services, proudly hosted a recent visit of

Corrine Mora of Congressman Jay Obernolte's office, reinforcing the organization's commitment to supporting veterans in need of critical mental health and substance use treatment. This visit underscores the importance of expanding behavioral health access for those who have served our country.

Pictured: Michael Johnson, CADC-II, VP of Serenity Lodge; Gabriel Flook, BA, Community Outreach Specialist; Corrine Mora, Office Manager, Field Representative Office of Congressman Jay Obernolte, Christine Curtis, Executive Director, Serenity Lodge Veterans Program.

During the visit, Corrine Mora engaged with Serenity Lodge staff, toured the facility, and participated in a roundtable discussion. This discussion was particularly focused on the unique challenges veterans face in accessing mental health care, underscoring the necessity for tailored treatment approaches for those who have served in the military. The leadership team at Serenity Lodge provided valuable insight into these challenges and the importance of the visit in addressing them.

"Our nation's veterans have given so much in service to our country, and we must ensure they receive the care and support they deserve," said Dr. Christine Curtis, National Director of Veteran Programming at Serenity Lodge Lake Arrowhead. "We are deeply grateful for the continued attention from Congressman Jay Obernolte and Corrine Mora in supporting our veterans' behavioral health needs."

Serenity Lodge Lake Arrowhead offers a wide range of services tailored to veterans, including residential and outpatient treatment for substance use disorders, mental health counseling, and trauma-informed care. Programs are delivered by professionals trained to meet veterans' complex needs, emphasizing recovery, resilience, and holistic well-being. This comprehensive range of services is designed to help veterans regain control of their lives and transition to a healthier future.

"We are committed to being a strong partner in addressing the behavioral health needs of veterans in our community," said Sacora Berry, Clinical Director at Serenity Lodge Lake Arrowhead. "By working alongside public officials, such as Congressman Obernolte's office, we can ensure that veterans receive the best possible care through direct services and advocacy for more resources and support."

The visit further emphasized the importance of collaboration between community-based providers, legislators, and veterans' organizations to improve care delivery, increase funding, and reduce barriers to mental health services for veterans.

About Serenity Lodge Lake Arrowhead

As a trusted provider of behavioral health services, Serenity Lodge Lake Arrowhead specializes in treating individuals facing mental health and substance use challenges. Our dedicated team provides compassionate, evidence-based care to veterans, active military personnel, and all individuals seeking support. With a focus on trauma-informed care and holistic treatment, Serenity Lodge Lake Arrowhead offers comprehensive programs designed to meet the unique needs of each individual.

