NYU & Loyola Marketing Professor & Agency Owner Shares Tips & Shortcuts for Next Generation of Marketers & Brand Builders

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the 15th Anniversary of woman-owned marketing communications agency Omerge Alliances, Founder & CEO, Olivia F. Scott, wrote 51 Brand Marketing Tips for Creators. This is now available in three formats on (ebook, paperback and audiobook), and is intended to inspire the next generation of brand builders.

Olivia F. Scott, Omerge Alliances Founder, Producer, Marketing Professor

Book Cover, 51 Brand Marketing Tips for Creators

Scott, a C-Suite Marketing Executive, Entrepreneur, and Professor (Loyola University New Orleans & NYU), composed the tips in a short, easy-to-read, digestible format to maximize readership across ages, education levels and professions. The short audiobook is 26 minutes, and ebook is 72 pages.

Scott observed the significantly reduced attention spans her students struggled with, along with the influencer craze which has discouraged many young people from pursuing formal education in lieu of Instafame. As such, she created this guidebook particularly for young creators who seek guidance to propel their success, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, who are creators and entrepreneurs. "This is a guidebook of hard-earned tips to shorten the next generation's learning curve to success in marketing & business."

Such tips include "Respect Your Customer," "Be Intentional With Your Communication," Word of Mouth Is Marketing King," "Learn From Those You Serve," "Positioning Is Mind Share," "The Cost of No Competition," amongst many others.

Since 2009, Omerge Alliances has earned a positive reputation for its core expertise in brand marketing, entertainment partnership marketing, content curation and event production. Omerge has created original initiatives for ESSENCE Festival, ESSENCE Magazine, Carol's Daughter, IMAN Cosmetics, Andre Walker Hair, Media Storm, Cry Out Con, Game Show Network, Curb Records, New York Theological Seminary, among others. The firm's focus presently is developing consumer-facing marketing events & content that elevate wellness, especially for women.

Prior to founding Omerge Alliances, Scott's experience spanned 17 years of marketing management & leadership experience at Leo Burnett, Ogilvy, DDB, Frankel, Live Nation, VIBE Magazine, iNDEMAND Television and Carol's Daughter. While CMO at Carol's Daughter, Scott led all integrated brand and trade marketing efforts, including PR, social media, and channel marketing initiatives across retail and .com. Scott is a graduate of University of Missouri (B.J.) and Gonzaga University (M.A.).

For media inquiries, please contact:

Omerge Alliances, 646-325-3201, [email protected] .

SOURCE Omerge Alliances

