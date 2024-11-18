Africa Electric Scooter Market Analysis Report 2025-2030 - Retro/Self-Start Segment Accounted For A Revenue Share Of 57.7% In 2024

The growing concern of increasing CO2 emissions, vehicular pollutants, and their environmental impact has shifted consumers from using Internal Combustion Engine vehicles to alternative propulsion systems such as Electric Vehicles (EVs). The introduction of technologically advanced vehicles by global EV manufacturers to Africa has made the region a part of the electric-powered transport wave. However, the high cost of EVs such as electric scooters is hampering growth. To make them cost-effective, various initiatives are taken by governments and private automobile manufacturers.



Global electric scooter manufacturers are focusing on bringing innovation and technology to Africa. They are manufacturing and supplying advanced electric scooters to the region. In May 2021, Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd. released the Yadea Champion 2.0 series globally. The vehicle range is equipped with the TTFAR 8 extended-range system. The company has incorporated new technology to make scooters advanced and smart. The vehicles provide better mileage, fast charge, and have a greater lifespan, thus making them suitable for long trips. Furthermore, the global players have robust distribution channels in Africa. They follow the B2C model, making electric scooters available directly to the customers based on the order.

However, the high price of electric scooters is a major challenge for potential purchasers. To overcome this, start-ups based in Africa are investing in developing the electric vehicle space to design scooters at a low cost. Besides, they are trying to make the vehicle lightweight, easy to operate and extend the battery life to be durable, to be used for local traveling.

Moreover, the government in the region is taking initiatives to increase the adoption of electric vehicles. There is a reduction in the import duty of the electric vehicle and investment in the battery charging infrastructure development. The UNEP's Global E-mobility Program has been introduced in Africa to aid the government in establishing supportive policies to switch from fossil fuel mobility to electric vehicles. Also, the regional government has made various changes in the tax structure to favor EV uptake. Initiatives taken by the government are expected to reduce the cost of EVs, such as the electric scooter, and expected to drive their demand in the market.

Furthermore, electric scooter sales are majorly threatened by substituting electric vehicles in the market. Electric scooters are suitable for short distances, runs at a lesser speed, and are driven by a single rider. However, electric mopeds and e-bikes are more robust, have long battery life, are fast chargeable, and offer long-distance travel. In addition to this, they have better maneuverability and are easy to operate, thus providing comfort to the driver. These features gain consumers' traction and shift their preference from electric scooters to substitutes.

Africa Electric Scooter Market Report Highlights



The retro/self-start segment accounted for a revenue share of 57.7% in 2024.

The sealed lead-acid battery segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Liquid-sealed batteries are reliable, require low maintenance, are economical, and portable. The 36V segment holds the largest market share in 2024. The vehicles integrated with 36V systems have better charge retention capacity than 24V voltage systems, provide extra mileage, and are cost-effective.

The leading players in the Africa Electric Scooter market include:



Honda Motor Co Ltd

KTM AG

Mahindra GenZe

Peugeot Scooters

Ninebot Limited

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Terra Motors Corporation

Vmoto Limited

Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd. Yamaha Motor Company Limited



