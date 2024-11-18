Paul Knopf Bigger Named Top U.S. Law Firm For Medical Malpractice And Personal Injury By Best Lawyers® 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Paul | Knopf | Bigger earns Tier One in Best Lawyers® 2025 for Medical Malpractice, Personal Injury, and Tier Two in Products and Commercial Litigation.

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Paul | Knopf | Bigger, a leading personal injury and medical malpractice law firm in Florida, has been awarded a Tier One ranking in the 2025 edition of Best Lawyers®“Best Law Firms” for Medical Malpractice Law and Personal Injury Law in Orlando. Recognized with additional Tier Two distinctions for Products Liability Litigation and Commercial Litigation, this prestigious honor reflects the firm's dedication to legal excellence and outstanding client service.Landmark Jury Verdict and Recognition in Best Lawyers®In a landmark case this year, Paul | Knopf | Bigger achieved one of the largest jury verdicts in Florida, with a $104.6 million award in favor of Jacksonville businessman Robert Hetsler against Ford Motor Co., setting a new standard in both automotive and legal history.“We are deeply honored to be recognized by Best Lawyers®,” said Andrew Knopf, Partner at Paul | Knopf | Bigger.“This acknowledgment affirms our dedication to each client and our commitment to holding responsible parties accountable.”Paul | Knopf | Bigger's 2025 Achievements:Tier One for Medical Malpractice Law and Personal Injury LawExpertise in complex medical malpractice cases , including surgical errors, misdiagnoses, and inadequate treatment.Proven track record in personal injury cases, trucking cases , burn injury cases , securing favorable settlements and verdicts for clients.Tier Two in Products Liability Litigation and Commercial LitigationProducts Liability: Successfully litigated cases involving defective products, ensuring consumer safety and manufacturer accountability.Commercial Litigation: Represented clients in complex business disputes, protecting client interests in high-stakes matters.Commitment to Legal ExcellenceThe firm's recognition by Best Lawyers® underscores its client-focused approach and dedication to high standards. Known for its compassionate, strategic approach, Paul | Knopf | Bigger is committed to achieving results that make a meaningful difference in clients' lives.About Paul | Knopf | BiggerLocated in Orlando and Tampa Florida, Paul | Knopf | Bigger is recognized for its expertise in personal injury, medical malpractice, product liability, and truck accident law. The firm's attorneys, with decades of experience, provide a comprehensive and supportive approach to each case.For more information, please visit Paul | Knopf | Bigger.For Additional Media Information Contact:James Frazier, Esq.Chief Marketing OfficerPaul | Knopf | Bigger | Trial LawyersEmail: ...

