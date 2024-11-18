Cleancore Solutions, Inc. (ZONE) Launches Pilot Program With International Hotel Chain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Omaha, NE, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“ CleanCore ” or the“ Company ”), developer of patented that works as a safe and low-cost replacement for traditional cleaning chemicals, today announced the launch of a pilot program with a prominent international hotel chain in one of their United States locations, following the successful installation of its solutions with a major franchisee of the hotel chain.

Key highlights:



Pilot program includes testing CleanCore solutions, including Power Caddies, Fill Stations, Ice Treatment machines and Laundry, in a hotel located within the United States

Potential to expand throughout complete hotel chain spanning over 1,000 hotels in eight countries and three continents ZONE boasts a successful track record with 98% of pilot programs resulting in signed contracts

This program includes a hotel based in the United States implementing CleanCore's solutions, aiming to enhance cleaning efficiency, sustainability, and guest satisfaction. With a proven track record of pilot success, CleanCore has achieved a remarkable 98% conversion rate from pilot testing to signed contracts. This high success rate highlights the industry's recognition of CleanCore's capabilities in delivering cost-effective, eco-friendly solutions that meet stringent cleanliness and safety standards. CleanCore's portfolio of cleaning products is designed to reduce environmental impact while maintaining the highest levels of performance and efficiency, positioning the company as an ideal partner for hospitality providers focused on quality and sustainability.

“We're proud to collaborate with such a distinguished hotel brand, bringing our advanced cleaning technologies to their hotel located in the United States with the potential to expand internationally. This collaboration follows our successful product installation with a major franchisee of the chain,” said Clayton Adams, CEO of CleanCore Solutions.“Additionally, we believe our high contract conversion rate is a testament to our commitment to innovation and to meeting the needs of our partners in creating safer, more sustainable environments.”

About CleanCore Solutions

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company's mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information about our views of future expectations, plans, and prospects with respect to CleanCore's business, financial condition, and results of operations that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. Any and all forward-looking statements are based on the management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of CleanCore's future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although CleanCore believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. CleanCore does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause CleanCore's actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in“Risk Factors” included in our filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: ...

Tel: (212) 671-1020