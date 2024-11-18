Brad Edgar Joins Stifel As Managing Director And Lead Healthcare Equity Trader

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the hiring of Brad Edgar as Managing Director and Lead Healthcare Equity Trader. He is based in the firm's New York office and reports directly to R.J. Grant, Head of Global Equity Trading at Stifel.



Mr. Edgar joins Stifel from Seven Grand Managers, where he served as Partner, responsible for all risk execution and trading of the firm's equity portfolio. He brings more than 20 years of healthcare equity trading experience to his new role, having held the position of Head of Healthcare Equity Trading at firms including BMO, Evercore, and UBS. He began his career in healthcare equity trading at Merrill Lynch.

“Brad brings over two decades of experience, successfully leading trading teams and cultivating strong relationships across the healthcare investment community, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the team,” said R.J. Grant.“Healthcare is one of our most important verticals and this appointment underscores our commitment to attract outstanding talent and offer best in class execution services.”

Mr. Edgar added,“I am pleased to join Stifel, which continues to set the standard for premier client service and has significant momentum across the sector. I look forward to leveraging my industry experience and customer-centric approach to help drive best execution and extend our leadership position in healthcare.”

Stifel's presence in the healthcare sector includes a dedicated specialist sales force, investment banking and equity research across all verticals of healthcare, and a flagship annual Healthcare Conference, which attracts 1,000 industry participants. Market making in more than 700 stocks across the healthcare spectrum, Stifel ranks among the largest traders of public healthcare companies.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at For global disclosures, please visit

Media Contact:

Neil Shapiro, +1 (212) 271-3447

Alex Hamer, +1 (212) 847-6673

