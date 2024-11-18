Hubject Accelerates Plug&Charge Adoption With The Addition Of Chargepoint To The Hubject Ecosystem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A satellite image of North America

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LOS ANGELES, NOVEMBER 18, 2024 -Hubject, a global leader in eMobility technologies, will begin working with ChargePoint to elevate the charging experience for electric vehicle drivers. By integrating ISO 15118-2 standards and Hubject's Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), this collaboration allows ChargePoint customers throughout North America and Europe to use the best possible charging experience with the convenience of the automatic authentication feature of Plug&Charge. With vehicle-based authentication, ChargePoint and Hubject are working together to make the public EV charging more secure and convenient, by leveraging Hubject's global Plug&Charge ecosystem.ChargePoint will extend to their EV drivers the convenience of automatic authentication of Plug&Charge as a result of the agreement. Hubject's Plug&Charge ecosystem, built on the ISO 15118-2 public standard, enables seamless and secure communication between electric vehicles and charging stations. This technology enhances the charging experience while ensuring security for all participants in the process.“We are excited to bring Plug&Charge to more EV drivers across North America and Europe through our collaboration with ChargePoint” said Trishan Peruma.“We look forward to jointly bringing a seamless and secure charging experience to ChargePoint customers.”“ChargePoint is committed to delivering a safe, accessible, and reliable charging experience for all EV drivers, wherever they live, work, and play.” said Kor Meelker, Director Global Standards at ChargePoint,“The partnership with Hubject will ensure we fully support our EV drivers with the convenience of Plug&Charge, delivering an enhanced charging experience.”For more information regarding how Hubject is connecting eMobility partners globally, please visit the Hubject website.About HubjectHubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Its eRoaming platform connects original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), charge point operators (CPOs), and eMobility service providers (EMPs) to provide standardised access to a charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world's largest eMobility charging network for electric vehicles by connecting over 1,000,000 charging points and more than 2,250 B2B partners across 63 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner for the eMobility sector, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. Hubject delivers end-to-end eMobility solutions to power a positive, greener environmental future. Hubject was founded in 2012 to design, develop and implement a borderless eRoaming solution through a joint venture of the BMW Group, Bosch, EnBW, Enel X Way, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject's global headquarters is in Berlin, with North American and Asia Pacific subsidiaries based in Los Angeles, Shanghai and Singapore. For more information, please visitChargePoint Contact:AJ GosselinDirector, Corporate Communications......

Stuart Barnes

Hubject

+49 1520 3004510

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.