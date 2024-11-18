November is diabetes Awareness Month: Understanding the Impact of Diabetes on Kidney Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

November is Awareness Month: Understanding the Impact of Diabetes on Kidney Health

Raising Awareness on How Diabetes Can Lead to Kidney and the Importance of Early Intervention

- Robert Szewc, MD FASNSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This November, Kidney Hypertension & Transplant Specialists are joining the national conversation for Diabetes Awareness Month to highlight the critical connection between diabetes and kidney health. As one of the leading causes of kidney disease , diabetes can lead to severe complications over time if not carefully managed. Kidney Hypertension & Transplant Specialists emphasize the importance of early awareness, education, and proactive care in reducing the risk of kidney complications related to diabetes.Diabetes, particularly when blood sugar levels are consistently elevated, can damage the blood vessels in the kidneys. This damage impairs the kidneys' ability to filter waste and excess fluid, which can lead to a progressive condition known as diabetic kidney disease or diabetic nephropathy. In the U.S., nearly one in three adults with diabetes may develop kidney disease, underscoring the urgent need for diabetic patients to monitor and prioritize their kidney health."Managing diabetes and maintaining healthy kidney function go hand-in-hand," says Robert Szewc , MD FASN, Kidney Hypertension & Transplant Specialists President and CEO. "With the right care plan, individuals can protect their kidney health and improve their overall quality of life. Regular screenings and a proactive approach are key components in early intervention."About Kidney Hypertension & Transplant SpecialistsKidney Hypertension & Transplant Specialists is dedicated to providing expert care for kidney health, hypertension management, and transplant services. With state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, Kidney Hypertension & Transplant Specialists offer comprehensive services tailored to the unique needs of each patient. From managing diabetic kidney disease to treating hypertension and preparing for kidney transplantation, Kidney Hypertension & Transplant Specialists is committed to promoting better health outcomes through compassionate, patient-centered care. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit kidney-specialists.

