BJP Ad Campaign In Jharkhand Deplorably Communal, Pure Poison: Mehbooba Mufti
Date
11/18/2024 8:21:03 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday hit out at the BJP for putting out an advertisement ahead of elections in Jharkhand, which she termed as“deplorably communal” and against the“secular fabric of the nation”.
The advertisement was posted on the X handle of BJP's Jharkhand unit but was removed after the Election Commission directed its state poll chief to direct the party to take down the post.
In a post on X, Mehbooba said,“BJP's advertisement campaign in Jharkhand assembly elections should make Kashmiri leadership turn in their graves who, despite Jammu and Kashmir being a Muslim-majority state, opted to join a secular democratic India. This choice was made with the vision of a pluralistic nation where all religions could coexist peacefully & honourably.”
“This advertisement being deplorably communal contradicts the foundational ideals and secular fabric of the nation that they choose to be part of. Pure poison,” she said.
On Sunday, the Election Commission of India took serious note of complaints by the Congress and JMM on the social media post.
The poll panel has also sought an explanation from the state unit of the BJP for the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct by posting the video.
The first phase of polling in Jharkhand was held on November 13, while the polling for the second phase is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.
