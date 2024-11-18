Deadline In Lawsuit For Investors Who Lost Over $100,000 In Shares Of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) Announced By Shareholders Foundation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation, announced that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX ) shares

Investors who purchased more than $100,000 in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX ) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: December 31, 2024. ThoseNASDAQ: FLUX investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On November 1, 2024, a lawsuit was filed against Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Flux Power's financial statements from November 10, 2022 to the present included, among other things, overstated inventory, gross profit, current assets, and total assets, that Flux Power understated cost of sales and net loss, that as a result, Flux Power would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from November 10, 2022 to the present, that Flux Power understated internal control weaknesses or stated that it had adequate internal controls when in fact it did not, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

